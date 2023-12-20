“Other SMS messages with sender ID containing ‘#’ but not sent by registered senders will be blocked by the telecommunication networks,” said Sidney Tsan Siu-yan, the authority’s assistant director.

The Office of the Communications Authority announced the launch of the “SMS Sender Registration Scheme” on Wednesday, with the first round of 23 network providers able to register their official numbers with the industry watchdog to receive dedicated senders IDs.

Text messages sent by more than 20 Hong Kong mobile service providers will carry the “#” prefix from next Thursday as part of a watchdog-led effort to combat phishing scams.

Under the scheme, messages from major providers such as SmarTone, 3HK and 1010 will incorporate a hashtag as part of their sender IDs from December 28. The symbol is exclusive to registered parties.

Under the scheme, messages from major providers such as SmarTone, 3HK and 1010 will incorporate a hashtag as part of their sender IDs from December 28. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Tsan said operators would have a four-month transition period to identify and fix any technical issues. Users could expect messages from providers that used or omitted the hashtag over the trial period, he added.

The watchdog had asked more than 100 service providers to join the scheme and was talking to banking industry leaders about joining the drive next month, he said.

“As the system is ready, we would like to kick-start its launch, and take it one step at a time to expand it to other industries,” Tsan said.

Earlier this year, the watchdog urged service providers to send out special voice or text messages alerting users to incoming overseas calls that carried Hong Kong’s “+852” dialling code.

Tsan said the most common phishing messages involved senders masquerading as telecommunication operators or banks that slipped in hyperlinks to trick people into sharing their personal information.

He said he hoped the scheme could help to intercept messages typically sent out en masse by scammers.

But the scheme had technical limitations, such as messages for data plans that required recipients to confirm their preferences, he said.

Tsan added that suspicious messages sent through WhatsApp and similar platforms would not be covered by the scheme as they were outside the authority’s control.

He also urged the public to check the list of registered operators on the authority’s website if they had any doubts.

The Office of the Communications Authority is spearheading efforts to clamp down on phishing scams. Photo: Edmond So

Francis Fong Po-kiu, the honorary president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said it made sense for service providers to join the scheme as they were the frequent senders of messages.

“Adding a hashtag before the sender ID would hinder scammers sending mass messages to their targets,” he added.

Fong warned that the authority could not block all phishing attempts, but said the plan was still an “effective move” to intercept such messages.

The federation’s honorary president said he expected the verification measure would be the first step in raising public awareness about the need to verify suspicious messages.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong on Wednesday also reminded the public to “remain vigilant against phone scams”, as fraudulent callers had recently started pretending to be from the office and the Shenzhen Liaison Unit.

The scammers typically asked recipients to disclose their personal information in a fake bid to verify their identities.

Police recorded a 52.1 per cent surge in all types of scams in the first 10 months of this year compared with the same period in 2022, rising from 19,444 to 29,650.

The amount of money lost to the scams was HK$4.99 billion (US$639 million) and represented a rise of 47.6 per cent year on year.

According to official figures, there were 2,831 cases of phone deception last year, a surge of 148.3 per cent from the year before, with victims in 2022 collectively losing HK$1 billion.