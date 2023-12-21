Sister of Hong Kong veteran unionist Elizabeth Tang jailed for 6 months for removing potential evidence in national security police investigation
- Marilyn Tang, younger sister of labour rights activist Elizabeth Tang, jailed for perverting course of justice after taking away devices before raid on flat
- Magistrate Patrick Tsang shaves off jail time, citing low risk that defendant will reoffend and minimal impact on police investigation
The younger sister of Hong Kong veteran unionist Elizabeth Tang Yin-ngor has been jailed for six months for removing potential evidence in a national security police investigation into her elder sibling.
Marilyn Tang Yin-lee, 63, was escorted back to West Kowloon Court on Thursday after her bail was revoked upon pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice earlier this month.
Magistrate Patrick Tsang Hing-tung said that while a term of immediate imprisonment was inevitable, the court had grounds to exercise leniency based on the little impact the offence had on the ongoing police inquiry and the defendant’s low risk of reoffending.
Tsang added the court was certain that the offence was a one-off, and highlighted the younger Tang’s genuine remorse, clear criminal record and past contribution to social services.
He shaved three months off from a starting point of nine months’ imprisonment in recognition of her timely guilty plea.
Marilyn earlier admitted taking away the digital devices of her sister before police combed the latter’s Lai Chi Kok flat where she lived with her husband, jailed opposition politician and labour rights activist Lee Cheuk-yan.
Marilyn went to the couple’s residence in the Mei Foo Sun Chuen housing estate shortly after her sister’s legal adviser told her about the police probe. She had spent 110 minutes in the flat in back-to-back visits on the same day before the police search, the court was told.
Police arrested her two days later and found that she had a Samsung laptop and iPhone 6 belonging to her elder sister.
The prosecution confirmed Marilyn’s transgression had no real impact on the police investigation, as Elizabeth’s computer and phone only contained pictures of her family and letters she had written to her husband.
Perverting the course of justice is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment when it is the only offence tried in the magistrates’ court.