The younger sister of Hong Kong veteran unionist Elizabeth Tang Yin-ngor has been jailed for six months for removing potential evidence in a national security police investigation into her elder sibling.

Marilyn Tang Yin-lee, 63, was escorted back to West Kowloon Court on Thursday after her bail was revoked upon pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice earlier this month.

Magistrate Patrick Tsang Hing-tung said that while a term of immediate imprisonment was inevitable, the court had grounds to exercise leniency based on the little impact the offence had on the ongoing police inquiry and the defendant’s low risk of reoffending.

Tsang added the court was certain that the offence was a one-off, and highlighted the younger Tang’s genuine remorse, clear criminal record and past contribution to social services.