Popular second-hand goods selling platform Carousell violated Hong Kong’s privacy laws, a watchdog on Thursday said, following the discovery of the personal data of more than 320,000 of its local users available for sale on the dark web.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data announced the findings from its investigation into the leak, which was reported by Carousell in October, calling the incident “serious” given its scale.

“With regards to the information leaked, it involves email addresses, phone numbers, birthdays, birth months and years,” commissioner Ada Chung Lai-ling said.