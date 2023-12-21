While having a meal at the dai pai dong in Woosung Street Temporary Cooked Food Hawker Bazaar in Yau Ma Tei at around 10pm, the family complained to a waiter about a 54-year-old man for talking loudly with his friends, a source familiar with the case said on Thursday.

The incident happened on the night of December 10, two days after the family comprising a 54-year-old computer technician, his 52-year-old wife, a financial representative, and their 17-year-old son arrived in the city.

Hong Kong police have unconditionally released a visiting Singaporean family of three who were arrested along with a local resident following an alleged fight over a noise complaint at an outdoor dining spot.

No altercations took place there and the family left shortly before 10.30pm after dining.

Police have also released the local man on bail. Photo: Warton Li

“A preliminary investigation showed that when the family were waiting for a taxi in the area, [the 54-year-old man] allegedly approached them from behind, clubbed the father’s head with a glass cup and fled on foot,” the insider said.

He said the family then chased the man and intercepted him at the junction of Woosung Street and Pei Ho Street, leading to a scuffle between the four. The local man claimed he was pushed to the ground in the incident.

Officers were sent to the scene in response to a fight report.

All four individuals were sent to the Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Warton Li

Police subsequently arrested all four on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

But the Singaporean family were released without charge after investigations revealed that they were victims, according to the source.

The father suffered injuries to his head and hand, while his wife and son hurt their hands. The 54-year-old local was injured in the hand.

The local man, a construction site worker, was released on bail and required to report back to police next month, while the three Singaporean tourists were released unconditionally, according to the force on Thursday.

Detectives from the Yau Tsim criminal investigation unit are handling the case.