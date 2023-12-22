“The primary objective of the trial run is to test the technical feasibility of the arrangements, including the information technology and audiovisual set-up, as well as the logistical and operational details before, during and after the hearings,” he said.

The cases would take place on January 10 and 16, with the public able to watch the proceedings online using their mobile devices and computers, a judiciary spokesman on Friday said.

Hong Kong’s judiciary will air two final appeal hearings next month as part of a trial run for its plan to bolster public trust and transparency through live broadcasts of legal proceedings.

Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung unveiled the policy in his speech last January to mark the opening of the current legal year and said the judiciary would use appellate proceedings to test the plan, which aims to boost confidence in the local legal system.

Chief Justice Andrew Cheung last January announced plans to trial run live broadcasts of court hearings. Photo: Sam Tsang

A Post check found that the appeal hearing on January 10 concerned a lesbian woman, only know as “MK”, who was challenging the government’s Legal Aid Department over its decision to withhold legal aid for her earlier case against the city’s ban on same-sex marriage.

The appeal case on January 16 was filed by the incorporated owners of Tsuen Kam Centre against Donora Company Limited over maintenance responsibilities involving an external wall at the shopping mall.

The judiciary spokesman said two cases had been chosen to test different screen layouts for the live stream footage.

The footage from the proceedings will also be available for public viewings for two to three days after the hearings, but the media and other viewers would be banned from recording it, capturing images or distributing the content.

“Any person who records, edits or rebroadcasts the live broadcast footage without prior permission of the court is liable for contempt of court or copyright infringement,” the spokesman added.

Cheung last January said not all trials, especially those involving juries and vulnerable witnesses, would be suitable to broadcast live, with cases being heard at the Court of Final Appeal considered the most ideal to start with.

But the city’s top judge had also warned the judiciary needed to consider the possibility that such footage could be misused or result in the doxxing of court officials and legal representatives.

Academics earlier welcomed the introduction of online broadcasts and said the process could allow residents and foreigners alike to gain a better understanding of the local justice system.

Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and the United States are among jurisdictions that broadcast proceedings taking place in their top courts.

The US Supreme Court differs from other judiciaries since it only posts audio recordings of the arguments heard, to align with a ban on cameras in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Australia only provides video recordings a day after a case is finished.