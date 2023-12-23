The charges covered treatments offered by Chiu between 2013 and 2016 to three cancer patients, who had paid HK$700,000 (US$89,600) for remedies that included using an oxygen machine, going on a special diet and having magnets placed on their bodies.

The Department of Justice on Friday night said it had launched a challenge against the District Court ruling from December 12 that found 63-year-old Rita Chiu Suk-yee not guilty of three counts of practising medicine without registration.

Hong Kong prosecutors have filed an appeal against a court’s decision to acquit a self-proclaimed doctor of practising medicine without a licence because her alternative cancer remedies did not fall under the relevant regulations.

Two of the three patients died from cancer months after they signed up for the treatment regime.

Alex Lam, chairman of advocacy group Hong Kong Patients’ Voices, earlier expressed concerns over a court’s decision to acquit a self-proclaimed doctor of practising medicine with a licence. Photo: Winson Wong

Judge Bernard Chung Wai-keung’s ruling at the time centred on the contention that the remedies could not be defined as Western medicine, meaning they did not fall under the Medical Registration Ordinance, after hearing the expert testimony of a medical practitioner.

Alex Lam Chi-yau, chairman of advocacy group Hong Kong Patients’ Voices, earlier expressed concerns over the decision and the lack of discussion during proceedings about whether the treatments were supported by medical science or posed any risk.

During the trial, the court heard that Chiu had obtained a doctoral degree from a Turks and Caicos Islands-based institution called St Clements University.

The self-proclaimed doctor had offered “infrared light treatments” at her beauty centre, Painting International Limited. The procedure involved laying on a heated bed that supposedly mimicked the effects of having a fever.

Chiu had also claimed that the method, alongside placing magnets on patients’ bodies and using an oxygen machine she sold, could kill cancer cells.

Dr Kung Kin-hang, a principal medical and health officer at the Department of Health, testified that the treatments did not fall under and even contradicted Western medicine.

But the health official admitted he had not inspected the beauty centre, a move recommended under internal guidelines for handling suspected cases of practising medicine without a licence.

Judge Chung in early December also accepted that Chiu had told patients her treatments did not fall under Western medicine.

He questioned the memory of the only surviving patient of the three, who had said the self-proclaimed doctor asked her to stop taking her prescribed medications in favour of a supplement derived from bean extract.

The daughter of a late cancer patient, one of the three listed in the case, testified that her father was told to avoid taking any Western or Chinese medicine at the time, and that he had lost his battle with cancer after giving up on himself.

Chung said the prosecution had not properly questioned Kung and also failed to prove the case beyond any reasonable doubt, ruling that Chiu was not guilty of the charges.

A hearing date has yet to be scheduled at the Court of Appeal.

Professor Stephen Chan Lam, of the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s clinical oncology department, said doctors could only offer patients a “benefit-risk ratio” assessment if the latter was inclined to pursue alternative remedies over hospital treatments.

Chan said he personally advised patients to look into whether such remedies were evidence-based.

He stressed that he was not against unlicensed practitioners recommending supplements, but warned the public against those offering bodily intrusive treatments.