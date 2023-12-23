Hong Kong customs officers have arrested two people travelling from Mozambique on suspicion of trafficking HK$16.5 million (US$2.1 million) worth of methamphetamines.

The Customs and Excise Department on Saturday said a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested after officers found about 33.5kg (73.8lbs) of suspected narcotics hidden down the backs of 10 oil paintings and concealed in 54 handicraft items stored in their check-in luggage.

The duo landed in Hong Kong on Friday after flying from Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, and making a transit stop at Doha. An investigation is still ongoing.

“Following the resumption of normal travel and exchanges with the mainland and other parts of the world, the number of visitors to Hong Kong has also been increasing steadily,” the department said.