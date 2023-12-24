Hong Kong fisherman dredges up suspected human jawbone while out in far-flung waters
- Fisherman reports gruesome discovery on morning of Christmas Eve after heading out into waters southwest of Hong Kong
- ‘The exact location of the discovery of the human jaw bone could have been in mainland Chinese waters. It is under investigation,’ police say
A Hong Kong fisherman has dredged up a suspected human jawbone while out in waters southwest of the city, according to police.
The force on Sunday said the discovery was reported at around 7.10am after the man went fishing in the waters off far-flung Po Toi Island. He returned to Shau Kei Wan later in the morning to meet officers following up on the case.
“The exact location of the discovery of the human jaw bone could have been in mainland Chinese waters. It is under investigation,” a spokeswoman said.
Officers were investigating the incident and working to determine the gender of the suspected human remains.
Human bones find sparks probe into case of missing Hong Kong woman
Two years ago, police recovered a human skull, bone fragments and clothing on a hillside near Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O after a cleaner discovered the remains.
Officers at the time were investigating whether the bones belonged to an elderly woman who went missing in April 2020.
In 2017, the skeleton of a man was found under a flyover in Kowloon Bay.
In 2010, the badly decomposed body of a man was discovered on a remote hillside in Sai Kung Country Park with his wrists and ankles chained and padlocked.
Investigators had said they suspected the man was from the mainland and had sneaked into Hong Kong to dig up Buddhist pines, also known as “feng shui” trees.