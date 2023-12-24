A Hong Kong fisherman has dredged up a suspected human jawbone while out in waters southwest of the city, according to police.

The force on Sunday said the discovery was reported at around 7.10am after the man went fishing in the waters off far-flung Po Toi Island. He returned to Shau Kei Wan later in the morning to meet officers following up on the case.

“The exact location of the discovery of the human jaw bone could have been in mainland Chinese waters. It is under investigation,” a spokeswoman said.