Mainland Chinese tourist assaulted, threatened with stabbing by bogus Hong Kong police officers in her hotel room and robbed of HK$38,000
- Two men attacked woman in hotel room and threatened to stab her if she did not open safe after they said they were police and forced their way in
- Woman refuses hospital treatment despite reddened and swollen face and injuries to elbows and knees
A source said on Sunday the two men told their tourist victim they were police and pushed her against the wall when she answered the door of her hotel room.
They tried and failed to snatch her mobile phone, but dragged her onto the bed, slapped her face several times and threatened to stab her if she did not unlock the room’s safe.
The insider said the men took the HK$38,000 from the safe and fled.
Police were alerted to the robbery at the Harbour Grand Kowloon in Hung Hom at about 10.15pm on Saturday.
The victim, identified by the source only by the surname Chen and who has a Chinese two-way entry permit, said she was alone in the room and that she had never seen the two men before.
The source said the injured woman refused to be taken to hospital for treatment, despite a reddened and swollen face and injuries to her knees and elbows.
Impersonation of a police officer can lead to up to six months in jail and a HK$1,000 fine. Robbery is punishable by up to life imprisonment.