They tried and failed to snatch her mobile phone, but dragged her onto the bed, slapped her face several times and threatened to stab her if she did not unlock the room’s safe.

A source said on Sunday the two men told their tourist victim they were police and pushed her against the wall when she answered the door of her hotel room.

The insider said the men took the HK$38,000 from the safe and fled.

Police are investigating an assault and robbery of a lone mainland woman tourist at a Kowloon hotel. Photo: Warton Li

Police were alerted to the robbery at the Harbour Grand Kowloon in Hung Hom at about 10.15pm on Saturday.

Detectives from the Kowloon City district have launched an investigation into the crime , but no arrests have yet been made.

The victim, identified by the source only by the surname Chen and who has a Chinese two-way entry permit, said she was alone in the room and that she had never seen the two men before.

The source said the injured woman refused to be taken to hospital for treatment, despite a reddened and swollen face and injuries to her knees and elbows.

Impersonation of a police officer can lead to up to six months in jail and a HK$1,000 fine. Robbery is punishable by up to life imprisonment.