A 51-year-old man surnamed Kwan and a 62-year-old man surnamed Cheng were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. The pair, as well as another 51-year-old man also surnamed Cheng, were accused of preventing the lawful burial of a body.

“The five knew each other through online networking platforms … The two who were arrested for manslaughter were believed to be responsible for administering the drug [to the student],” Superintendent Chung Chi-keung, Tai Po assistant district commander, said on Wednesday.

The suspects, local residents aged between 20 and 62, are being held on suspicion of manslaughter, unlawful disposal of a corpse and drug trafficking. Two others are still at large.

Hong Kong police have arrested three men in connection with the death of a 22-year-old mainland Chinese student who was injected with an illegal drug at a party and whose body was later dumped in a Fanling village.

Kwan was also arrested on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs. He was escorted to the crime scene for a re-enactment of the case on Wednesday.

The handcuffed man, whose head was covered, was dressed in a black hoodie and grey camouflage pants with a chain around his waist. Officers were also spotted carrying a dummy to help in the probe.

The force said it received a report at around 8am on Saturday that a man had been spotted lying face up in Fanling Wai village. The man was certified dead at the scene.

Surnamed Xu, the victim who was studying for a master’s degree in Hong Kong was found clothed but with no shoes, valuables or identification.

He had respective 4cm-long and 1cm-long scratches on his head and thigh but no fatal wounds were found on his body.

Police officers were led to a flat in Fanling Wai, where they found two men and small quantities of suspected methamphetamine, or Ice, after they searched Xu’s rental home in To Kwa Wan.

Police officers were led to a house in Fanling Wai after searching the deceased’s rental flat. Photo: Jelly Tse

The superintendent said Xu was injected with the drug during a party with five men on the night of December 22 before he collapsed and subsequently died.

“The five men carried him away from the unit, abandoned his body in an open area of the village and left,” Chung said, adding the body was found around 20 metres away from the house in Fanling Wai.

A 60-year-old construction worker surnamed Cheng who reported the incident to police on Saturday told the Post that the victim already had blackened hands and lips.

“I thought he died from the cold … villagers urinate at this spot all the time,” he said. “I thought he was drunk and collapsed in the evening … it was so cold on the 22nd.”

Nearby residents said they were not aware of the incident until police had approached them.

“I did not hear any noise as we closed our doors,” said an elderly woman surnamed Wong, who lives near where the body was discovered.

The three suspects will appear at Fanling Court on Thursday.