“They suffered injuries to the abdomen and chest,” he said. “The female also had multiple bone fractures. The situation is complicated and serious.”

Yin Wenhua, who heads the health service session of Yuebei People’s Hospital, on Wednesday told reporters the pair were being treated in the intensive care unit.

Representatives from a hospital in Shaoguan city said two other injured Hongkongers, a man and a woman, were in a serious condition despite staying conscious, with one suffering multiple bone fractures.

A Hong Kong woman died on Christmas Day after the car she was a passenger in tried to overtake another and crashed into an oncoming vehicle in mainland China’s Guangdong province, according to authorities across the border.

The three residents were passengers in the car with two other people. The driver of their vehicle tried to overtake a car in front of them before slamming into oncoming traffic, according to the municipal government of Shaoguan city.

The two vehicles collided on a road in Tiziling village in Lechang, a county-level city under the administration of Shaoguan in northern Guangdong.

Shaoguan city authorities said the car attempting the overtake manoeuvre was licensed in Shaoguan, while the other was registered in the Guangdong city of Dongguan.

Local authorities conducted breath tests on the two drivers and found neither were under the influence of alcohol.

Shaoguan city police are investigating the incident.

The Hong Kong woman was pronounced dead at Lechang Second People’s Hospital.

The other two Hongkongers were first sent to the same hospital but transferred on Tuesday night to Yuebei People’s Hospital, the largest grade 3A facility in northern Guangdong.

Grade 3A medical facilities are considered the highest tier on the mainland.

Yin said the hospital would continue to monitor the patients and adjust treatment accordingly.

“The hospital has formed a multidisciplinary treatment team for the patients and they will adjust medical plans accordingly based on the evolving condition of the injured.”

According to Yin, both patients could communicate with medical personnel but were not able to take in any food.

He also noted that the injured were not suitable for transfer over a long distance because of the bone fractures they had suffered.

The hospital said it had not received any requests from the patients or their families to be sent back to Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Guangdong earlier said the car involved in the incident was not a ride-hailing vehicle or a Hong Kong-licensed car under the northbound travel scheme, which allows residents with permits to drive into Guangdong.