A Hong Kong truck driver who was attacked and shot in the head by an assailant brandishing airguns has been sent to hospital with multiple injuries, police have said.

A source familiar with the case said the 66-year-old victim was approached by a man in his 40s while he was in his truck at Woosung Street in Jordan at 5am on Wednesday. Once the driver got out of his vehicle, the assailant started “wildly” shooting at him.

The insider added that the assailant, who was wearing a dark-coloured coat and glasses, also used one of his two airguns – a “long firearm” – to hit the victim on the head.

The 66-year victim has been taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment, according to police. Photo: Warton Li

The injured victim managed to flee and hid at the staircase of a tenement building on Shanghai Street in Yau Ma Tei. After the assailant left, he sought help at a nearby convenience store where staff called police.