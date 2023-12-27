Hong Kong truck driver attacked and shot in head with airguns sent to hospital, police say
- 66-year-old victim targeted by an assailant in his 40s who ‘wildly’ shot at him, a source says
- Insider adds that the driver suffered four to five cuts on the head, a bleeding nose bridge and swollen wrists
A Hong Kong truck driver who was attacked and shot in the head by an assailant brandishing airguns has been sent to hospital with multiple injuries, police have said.
A source familiar with the case said the 66-year-old victim was approached by a man in his 40s while he was in his truck at Woosung Street in Jordan at 5am on Wednesday. Once the driver got out of his vehicle, the assailant started “wildly” shooting at him.
The insider added that the assailant, who was wearing a dark-coloured coat and glasses, also used one of his two airguns – a “long firearm” – to hit the victim on the head.
The injured victim managed to flee and hid at the staircase of a tenement building on Shanghai Street in Yau Ma Tei. After the assailant left, he sought help at a nearby convenience store where staff called police.
Officers who arrived at the scene took the victim to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. The driver suffered four to five cuts on his head, a bleeding nose bridge and swollen wrists.
45 airguns seized from Hong Kong flat, man arrested over hoax call
The victim told the force that he had no personal disputes with others or outstanding debts.
Detectives from Yau Tsim district have launched an investigation into the attack. No arrests have been made so far.