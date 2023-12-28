“The court will give you a chance and not jail you,” Wong said on Thursday. “But a probation order will not reflect the seriousness of the offences, so the court will give you a community service order.”

Magistrate Edward Wong Ching-yu said Noemi Li, 40, had committed a “very serious” offence by publishing obscene articles, and that the court usually considered jail terms for people involved in such crimes.

A Hong Kong waitress who exposed herself in public to produce obscene photographs and a video that she published online has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service.

Li, wearing a beige coat, red scarf and white mask in court, appeared sombre during the sentencing.

Asked by Wong if she had anything to say before he handed down her sentence, Li pleaded for him to “give her a chance”.

Wong said he considered several factors in his judgment, including that Li understood the legal repercussions of the case, her photos and videos did not involve others or minors, and “unhappy incidents” in her youth which he did not specify.

The magistrate warned Li not to commit the offences again while urging her to receive counselling.

The waitress earlier pleaded guilty to charges of indecency in public and publishing obscene articles.

The former referred to Li indecently exposing her breasts and genitals in a public place or in view of the public without lawful authority or excuse on June 2, while the latter addressed the publication of five photos and one video on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, between May 31 and June 2.

According to court documents, these included nude photos and a video of a sexual activity. They were published on an X account belonging to Li, which she admitted belonged to her after being arrested by officers on June 6.

In Hong Kong, indecent exposure is punishable by up to six months in jail and a HK$2,000 (US$255) fine under the Crimes Ordinance.

Publishing obscene articles carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$1 million fine under the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance.

In March, police arrested an 18-year-old student on suspicion of posting without authorisation images of a woman who stripped in a public library.

He was detained after downloading screenshots from social media service Telegram of a four-second clip that went viral online and led the Leisure and Cultural Services Department, which is responsible for the library service, to file a complaint with police.