Two middle-aged Hongkongers have been remanded in custody pending a police investigation into the death of a mainland Chinese student, whose body was discovered in a local village on the weekend.

Security guard Kwan Wing-yin, 51, and jobless Cheng See-chung, 62, were among three men escorted to Fanling Court on Thursday morning over the suspected killing of 22-year-old Xu Wenjun, who was studying for a master’s degree in the city.

A charge sheet available for press inspection alleged the pair had unlawfully killed Xu at a house in Fanling Wai village in the northern New Territories on December 23.

The three suspects will remain in the prison service’s custody until the next hearing in March 2024. Photo: Jelly Tse

Kwan and Cheng have also been charged with preventing the lawful burial of Xu’s body on the same day with the help of two unidentified men, who are still at large.