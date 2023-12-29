A Hong Kong teenager was allegedly attacked with a cleaver by his mother, who then jumped to her death at a public housing estate in Tuen Mun.

The force said they received a call from the 17-year-old at around 11.20pm on Thursday reporting he was attacked by his mother in their flat at Wu Boon House in Wu King Estate.

Officers said the 55-year-old woman had jumped and was discovered lying unconscious at the foot of the building.