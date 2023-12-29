Hong Kong teenager, 17, allegedly attacked by mother who then jumped to her death at public housing estate
- Police find teenager in flat with injuries to his head, neck and arm, while mother discovered unconscious at foot of building
- Investigation suggests alleged attack occurred during argument between mother and son, according to force
A Hong Kong teenager was allegedly attacked with a cleaver by his mother, who then jumped to her death at a public housing estate in Tuen Mun.
The force said they received a call from the 17-year-old at around 11.20pm on Thursday reporting he was attacked by his mother in their flat at Wu Boon House in Wu King Estate.
Officers said the 55-year-old woman had jumped and was discovered lying unconscious at the foot of the building.
She was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police found the teenager in the flat with injuries to his head, neck and arm. He was sent to the same hospital.
A hammer and a cleaver, suspected to be related to the case, were also found in the home.
A preliminary investigation suggests the alleged attack occurred during an argument between the mother and son, believed to be centred on the teenager’s studies, according to police.
The case has been classified as “wounding” and “attempted suicide”.
The Tuen Mun district crime squad and forensic scientists are investigating the case.