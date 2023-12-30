The Chinese embassy in the UK on Friday said the activist had violated the terms of a one-year post-release supervision order from the Correctional Services Department and urged British authorities to cooperate in his apprehension.

Tony Chung Hon-lam, the former convenor of the now-disbanded pro-independence group Studentlocalism, earlier revealed he had left Hong Kong and cited concerns over frequent police requests to meet him after his release from prison six months ago.

Beijing has urged the United Kingdom to apprehend and repatriate a Hong Kong activist who left the city while under post-prison supervision to seek political asylum in Britain.

Chung was released from prison in June after serving 43 months behind bars. He was jailed after pleading guilty in November 2021 to inciting secession, an offence under the national security law, and money laundering.

Beijing has called on UK authorities to cooperate in Chung’s apprehension. Photo: Robert Ng

“The Hong Kong Correctional Services Department has already issued a recall order and has him placed on the wanted list,” an embassy spokesman said.

“We urge the British authorities to apprehend him as soon as possible and repatriate him to Hong Kong.”

The embassy added that it was futile for anyone to flee overseas and seek help from foreign countries in a bid to evade legal responsibility.

The Post has contacted Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office for comment.

Chung, who had previously kept a low profile following his release, revealed on social media that he had arrived in the UK via Japan on Wednesday evening and had sought political asylum.

He also claimed that he had lived in daily fear after walking free from prison as national security police had requested frequent meetings with him and at one point asked him to be a paid informant.

According to the activist, national security police officers also suggested making a trip to mainland China, but he had hesitated over fears he could be extradited.

Chung said he later persuaded the Correctional Services Department to allow him to fly to Okinawa in Japan “on the grounds of emotional adjustment”, before buying an airline ticket to the UK.

Deputy Commissioner of Correctional Services Kenneth Leung Kin-ip on Friday condemned the activist for lying about his reasons for leaving Hong Kong and said the move had damaged trust between Chung and his supervisors.

The department has issued a recall order requiring Chung to return to the city and asked law enforcement authorities to place him on a wanted list.

Hong Kong police said its National Security Department was entitled to collect and analyse information related to its purview.

The force also condemned Chung as having “shamefully begged for assistance from foreign anti-China forces under the guise of being a victim”.