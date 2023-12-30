Hong Kong police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of throwing objects, including a car tyre, out of a flat in a high-rise residential building in Tsuen Wan.

The force said it had received several reports at 10.25am on Saturday from residents saying that a large amount of debris had been hurled out of the flat in Belvedere Garden Phase 2.

Police officers arrested the 18-year-old who was later sent to the Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan. No one was injured in the incident, according to the force.

Scattered objects, including a cartyre, were seen around the building. Photo: Facebook/Vitus Lui

Scattered objects were seen around the building, including debris in front of St Monica’s Kindergarten, and some nearby areas were sealed.