Hong Kong police arrest 18-year-old suspected of throwing car tyre, computer out of residential building
- Police say they received reports of large amount of debris thrown out of flat in Tsuen Wan
- Videos and photos circulating online show paper and car tyre falling out of building
Hong Kong police have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of throwing objects, including a car tyre, out of a flat in a high-rise residential building in Tsuen Wan.
The force said it had received several reports at 10.25am on Saturday from residents saying that a large amount of debris had been hurled out of the flat in Belvedere Garden Phase 2.
Police officers arrested the 18-year-old who was later sent to the Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan. No one was injured in the incident, according to the force.
Scattered objects were seen around the building, including debris in front of St Monica’s Kindergarten, and some nearby areas were sealed.
At least four uniformed police officers were seen checking out the area, with security guards stationed at the location cautioning residents against coming close to the vicinity.
Videos and photos circulating online show a large amount of paper and a car tyre falling from a height at the building. Objects scattered on the ground included paper, stationery, clothes and a computer.
Dropping or allowing objects to fall from a building, endangering or injuring people in public areas is punishable by a fine of HK$10,000 (US$1,282) and six months in jail.
Earlier this month, a 12-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of throwing objects from a building onto a basketball court.
Hong Kong boy, 12, arrested after ‘glass object’ falls from height and shatters
A source familiar with the case said the child was detained by police on Tuesday last week after a glass object was reported to have shattered on the court at the Chung On Estate in the New Territories. No one was injured in the incident.
The insider said the boy’s mother, 40, was also in custody on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect of the child.
The source added police’s Ma On Shan division had logged multiple reports of objects falling from a height at the same location.