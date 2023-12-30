The stranger then led the victim outside, before grabbing his bag and fleeing the scene. A passer-by came over to assist the 57-year-old man and helped him call the force.

The force on Saturday said the victim, a 57-year-old man, was leaving Fortress Hill MTR station just before 10.25am when a stranger spoke in English and offered to help him.

Hong Kong police are hunting for a man suspected of stealing about HK$9,000 (US$1,150) in cash and valuables from a visually impaired resident.

According to police, the bag had contained about HK$3,500 in cash, as well as two phones respectively worth about HK$500 and HK$5,000.

The suspect was described as between 30 to 40 years old, about 1.65 metres (5.41 feet) tall with a thin build and last seen wearing beige clothing and a cap.

The force has classified the case as a theft.

Hong Kong has witnessed a surge in such cases throughout the year. Police handled 16,940 reports of theft, including snatching and pickpocketing, between January and September, a 28.8 per cent rise from 13,150 incidents over the same period in 2022.

The uptick in theft reports reflected a wider crime surge over the same period, with authorities logging a 33.8 per cent rise in all offences.

The force’s crime prevention bureau earlier this year attributed a rise in thefts to an overall increase in business and social activities following the city’s reopening and post-pandemic recovery.