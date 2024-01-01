Woman, 88, dies after fire engulfs her Hong Kong public housing flat on New Year’s Eve
- Firefighters extinguished flames in less than 10 minutes, found woman lying on balcony with multiple burns
- ‘After preliminary investigation, there is no evidence that the case involved criminal elements at this stage,’ police say
An 88-year-old Hong Kong woman died after a fire broke out at her public housing flat on New Year’s Eve.
Authorities were alerted of the incident at the Hibiscus House flat in Kowloon City’s Ma Tau Wai Estate at around 10.55pm on Sunday, when a security guard reported it to police.
The Fire Services Department put out the blaze in less than 10 minutes and found the woman lying on the balcony with multiple burns on her body. She was certified dead at the scene.
The cause of death can only be confirmed after an autopsy, according to police.
“After preliminary investigation, there is no evidence that the case involved criminal elements at this stage,” police said. “The force and relevant departments will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.”
Residents of 10 buildings evacuated their homes during the incident.
