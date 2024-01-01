An 88-year-old Hong Kong woman died after a fire broke out at her public housing flat on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities were alerted of the incident at the Hibiscus House flat in Kowloon City’s Ma Tau Wai Estate at around 10.55pm on Sunday, when a security guard reported it to police.

The Fire Services Department put out the blaze in less than 10 minutes and found the woman lying on the balcony with multiple burns on her body. She was certified dead at the scene.

The cause of death can only be confirmed after an autopsy, according to police.