Hong Kong police have arrested a 26-year-old Mongolian man believed to have robbed a visually impaired elderly resident at an MTR station after he pretended he was offering help.

Eastern District Inspector Julian Leung on Monday said the man was also suspected of shoplifting at a convenience store late on Saturday, hours before he ran into the 67-year-old blind man at Fortress Hill MTR station.

The suspect is a holder of a recognisance form, a temporary identification document that permits bearers to stay in the city, according to Leung.

A 67-year-old blind man was robbed at Fortress Hill MTR station. Photo: Wikipedia

He said the CCTV camera had captured the suspect stealing the elderly man’s crossbody bag, which had a phone, cash and identification card inside, at 10.30am.