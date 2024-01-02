The 76-year-old was flanked by three prison officers in the dock as he listened to the indictment through a hearing aid. “Not guilty,” he said when asked to confirm his plea.

Lai returned to the court in Cheung Sha Wan at around 7.30am amid a heavy police presence on the fourth day of the trial.

Lai is facing two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces for allegedly drawing international sanctions against mainland China and Hong Kong using the now-defunct Apple Daily tabloid newspaper, as well as an anti-China lobbying campaign he was said to have funded.

A third conspiracy charge of sedition alleges that the publishing mogul incited public hatred towards the authorities in the wake of the 2019 anti-government protests.

The court also recorded a not guilty plea on similar charges from three Apple Daily companies, which were represented by a separate set of counsel.

Dozens of armed and plain clothes police personnel and search dogs were on guard outside the court building, while officers also checked vehicles entering the facility.

Lai’s family arrived at the court 30 minutes before the 10am hearing, including his wife Teresa Li Wan-kam, eldest son Timothy Lai Kin-yang, youngest son Augustin Lai Zhun-yan and daughter Claire Lai Choi.

Jimmy Lai’s family members and representatives arrive at the court. About 50 people lined up for spots in the public gallery. Photo: Elson Li

About 50 people queued for seats in the public gallery 1½ hours before the hearing began.

Veteran activist Alexandra Wong Fung-yiu, popularly known by her Cantonese nickname “Wong Po Po” or “Grandma Wong”, stood opposite the court building, carrying her signature British Union flag and voicing support for Lai while being watched closely by police.