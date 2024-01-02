Hong Kong police arrest 26 residents over dangerous driving, drug trafficking during Christmas, New Year holidays
- Operations in New Territories between December 23 and January 1 end in 26 arrests, including six men already wanted by law enforcement
- Arrested aged between 21 and 65, with offences including drug trafficking and driving without a licence
Hong Kong police arrested 26 residents over dangerous driving and drug trafficking in the New Territories during the Christmas and New Year holidays, including six already wanted by law enforcement.
The New Territories North traffic enforcement and control division arrested 19 men between December 23 and January 1, while officers from New Territories South detained another seven on New Year’s Eve.
“Police strongly condemn the drivers involved for their irresponsible driving behaviour,” a spokesman from the force said on Tuesday.
“Causing danger for other road users and ignoring personal safety – these are often the real cause for serious traffic accidents.”
The 19 residents, aged between 21 to 65, were arrested on suspicion of trafficking dangerous drugs, driving after using alcohol or drugs and driving without a licence.
Six men among the 19 were found to be wanted by police. All of the arrested in that operation – except for a 35-year-old man on the wanted list – were granted bail and required to report to police next month.
Officers in New Territories North tested 2,633 drivers and issued 11 fixed penalty tickets over the 10-day period.
On New Year’s Eve, the New Territories South division arrested seven men for reckless driving offences. Two of them were detained on suspicion of racing illegally.
Around midnight, officers stopped two cars allegedly speeding along Tuen Mun Road at about 170km/h (106mph) and frequently switching lanes. Two drivers, aged 28 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of illegal racing and dangerous driving, with their sports cars towed away to be examined.
Five other drivers, aged between 25 and 59, were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.