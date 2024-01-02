Hong Kong police arrested 26 residents over dangerous driving and drug trafficking in the New Territories during the Christmas and New Year holidays, including six already wanted by law enforcement.

The New Territories North traffic enforcement and control division arrested 19 men between December 23 and January 1, while officers from New Territories South detained another seven on New Year’s Eve.

“Police strongly condemn the drivers involved for their irresponsible driving behaviour,” a spokesman from the force said on Tuesday.