Hong Kong police have arrested a 27-year-old YouTuber on suspicion of indecently assaulting five underage girls.

Lau Chun-hin, who goes by the alias Carriage Lau or Lau Ma-che on social media, was apprehended at his flat in Tin Yan Estate in Tin Shui Wai at 9am on Tuesday, according to the force.

A police spokesman said five girls, aged 13 to 16, had filed six reports alleging they were assaulted by a man in Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun between November and December.

Investigations showed the suspect, who said he was jobless, had used similar tactics in the cases that involved several shopping centres.