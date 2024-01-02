Hong Kong police arrest YouTuber Carriage Lau on suspicion of indecently assaulting 5 underage girls
- Five girls, aged 13 to 16, filed six reports alleging man had assaulted them in Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun between November and December
- Suspect pretended to be asking for directions or intentionally dropped objects near the victims to approach them, police sources say
Hong Kong police have arrested a 27-year-old YouTuber on suspicion of indecently assaulting five underage girls.
Lau Chun-hin, who goes by the alias Carriage Lau or Lau Ma-che on social media, was apprehended at his flat in Tin Yan Estate in Tin Shui Wai at 9am on Tuesday, according to the force.
A police spokesman said five girls, aged 13 to 16, had filed six reports alleging they were assaulted by a man in Tin Shui Wai and Tuen Mun between November and December.
Investigations showed the suspect, who said he was jobless, had used similar tactics in the cases that involved several shopping centres.
Police sources said the suspect pretended to be asking for directions and intentionally dropped objects near the victims as he looked for opportunities to approach them, get close and touch their legs or thighs before quickly fleeing the scene.
Some victims managed to capture the suspect’s back, enabling police to identify him with the help of CCTV footage.
The man has remained in police custody for further questioning. The cases are being handled by a Yuen Long district investigation team.
In April, Lau was arrested on suspicion of indecently assaulting three girls aged between 13 and 15 in Tin Shui Wai. He was later jailed for five weeks.
He was also arrested and charged over an indecent assault involving a 13-year-old girl in Tin Shui Wai in November. Proceedings in Sha Tin Court are ongoing. In Hong Kong, the maximum punishment for indecent assault is 10 years in prison.
Active on social media since 2011, Lau has multiple YouTube channels. He gained fame after streaming a video of him using a kitchen knife against his own body.
Several of his channels on the platform were banned for violating content policies.
He is widely regarded by many Hong Kong people as a radical in politics. He has been arrested and imprisoned multiple times for various crimes in Hong Kong.