Chau argued the group had attracted sanctions from abroad and urged foreign countries to sever mutual legal assistance and extradition agreements with Hong Kong, adding that its “hostile activities” had continued after the national security law took effect in June 2020.

Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Anthony Chau Tin-hang said that since the 2019 anti-government protests, the group had created a “cohesive network” with prominent political figures from the United States, Britain and Japan, with the help of Lai and his right-hand man, Mark Simon, a former US intelligence agent.

The prosecution focused on the “Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong” (SWHK) group on the sixth day of the Apple Daily tabloid founder’s national security trial at West Kowloon Court, alleging that the campaign was masterminded and financed by Lai behind the scenes.

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying loaned at least HK$5 million (US$640,205) to an anti-China campaign and connected its members to overseas politicians with the aim of exerting foreign political pressure on mainland China and Hong Kong, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Lai, 76, has pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges of foreign collusion under the Beijing-decreed security law, and a third conspiracy offence based on colonial-era sedition legislation.

Wearing a brown jacket, the businessman nodded and smiled at his family sitting in the public gallery on Thursday.

The SWHK group, according to the prosecution, had launched anti-government propaganda on social media and published articles condemning Beijing, the Hong Kong government and the city’s police to further Lai’s chi bao strategy – allegedly to instigate “administrative and economic turmoil in China”.

A screenshot of the group’s website displayed in court showed it had urged the government of New Zealand to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland officials, and suspend the export of arms and crowd control weapons to the region.

Similar calls were made to the US and Canada in a series of overseas newspaper advertisements, the court heard, some of which were also published by Apple Daily.

Chau described Lai as the mastermind and sponsor of the group who was “at the highest level of command of the syndicate”, with Simon allegedly acting as Lai’s “agent” who carried out the former’s instructions and vetted requests for financial support.

Wayland Chan Tsz-wah, a paralegal, was called a “middleman” who received instructions from Lai and Simon and relayed them to activists Andy Li Yu-hin and Finn Lau Cho-dik, who were said to have been the group’s leaders on the surface.

Li was one of 12 Hongkongers caught in mainland waters while trying to flee to Taiwan in 2020. Lau fled to the UK that same year and has been on the national security police wanted list since July last year.

Chau added that the “Fight for Freedom” group had sponsored Hong Kong students of higher institutions to travel to at least five cities, including Washington DC, London and Berlin, to meet foreign politicians in a bid to convince them to support the 2019 social unrest.

Jimmy Lai’s wife Teresa Li-Lai (front) with their son Augustin Lai and daughter Claire Lai. Photo: Dickson Lee

The group also allegedly invited 19 overseas political figures to Hong Kong to observe the district council election in 2019, including Lord Alton, member of the House of Lords in the UK and Luke de Pulford, founder of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China.

They both had a meeting with Li along with the city’s former No 2 official, Anson Chan Fang On-sang, and Martin Lee Chu-ming, founding chairman of the Democratic Party, in the W Hotel in Hong Kong, the court heard.

Chau added the media tycoon told Li to maintain close relationships with politicians in the US, the UK and Japan.

Regarding his connections with the US, the prosecution said Li met US senator Rick Scott to lobby country based on the alleged police brutality. Li was also requested to conceal the identity of Lai and Simon as his backers.

Upon invitation by former chief secretary Chan, Li in 2019 also had a lunch gathering with Andrew Heyn, then British consul general in Hong Kong and other politicians, including lawmaker Dennis Kwok Wing-hang, the court heard.

Later in the same year, Chan also invited Li to her office to discuss the protests for half an hour, the prosecution said.

Media tycoon Lai also arranged “middleman” Chan’s meeting with Benedict Rogers, founder of Hong Kong Watch in the UK, Chau added.

Lai’s assistant Simon in May 2020 also instructed SWHK to join the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China in the UK, comprising legislators from different countries, Chau said. The group later became the secretariat of the alliance.

The media tycoon also promoted the alliance on his account on Twitter, now known as X, even after the promulgation of the national security law in June 2020, to support engaging the international community in launching hostile activities against the mainland and Hong Kong, the prosecution said.

After the enactment of the security law, Li continued to assist the alliance by editing its website and publishing articles, it added.