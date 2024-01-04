“The defendant did not think about the legal consequences of his actions,” Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei said. “However, the principal’s mitigation letter showed positive reviews of his academic, leadership and communication skills and the defendant showed remorse.

An Eastern Court magistrate on Thursday said she would consider sentencing Li Nok-hang to community service after she heard that he was looking to make a quick buck to help his single mother when the family was financially stressed.

An 18-year-old Hong Kong student has pleaded guilty to posting and trying to sell online photos of women undressing in a public library.

“I believe he will learn his lesson.”

An Eastern Court magistrate says she is considering sentencing Li to community service. Photo: Nora Tam

Li admitted to posting three obscene photos of two women on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 4 last year in a bid to make money by selling them.

The photos included a screenshot from a viral video of a woman wearing only a facial mask and revealing her breasts and genitals in the Hong Kong Central Library.

The Leisure and Cultural Services Department made a police report on March 7 after it found the photos circulating online, the court heard.

Prosecutors said Li had posted screenshots from clips he downloaded from a group on messaging app Telegram in February to his public account on X to lure potential buyers.

Police later approached Li on the platform and expressed interest in purchasing the images. After providing his Alipay username, Li was tracked down and arrested on March 13 last year.

Defence lawyer Alan Tang Shiu-lun on Thursday said in mitigation that Li used to get good grades in school, as well as positive reviews of his character from his teachers.

Tang referred to three mitigation letters written by Li, his mother and school principal, result slips and proof of volunteer work throughout his school years.

Li posted an obscene screenshot of a woman who stripped her clothes off at Hong Kong Central Library. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

Li is currently studying aerospace engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

“Because of this high-profile case, the defendant became the focus of a lot of discussions, causing him huge emotional stress and self-blame,” Tang said.

He added that the defendant had six counselling sessions last May and was working with social workers to help him become better.

“Although the nature of the photos is outrageous, the defendant did not take them but only downloaded them. He also deleted them immediately when arrested,” the lawyer said.

“This was his single fall from grace but this incident will scar him for the rest of his life.”

Li’s sentencing was adjourned to January 25.

In Hong Kong, publishing obscene articles carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$1 million (US$128,084) fine under the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance.