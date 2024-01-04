Hong Kong student, 18, pleads guilty to posting, trying to sell obscene photos of women on social media
- Magistrate says she is considering sentencing Li Nok-hang to community service after hearing he was trying to make fast buck to help his single mother
- Li admits to posting three obscene photos of two women on X on March 4 last year
An 18-year-old Hong Kong student has pleaded guilty to posting and trying to sell online photos of women undressing in a public library.
An Eastern Court magistrate on Thursday said she would consider sentencing Li Nok-hang to community service after she heard that he was looking to make a quick buck to help his single mother when the family was financially stressed.
“The defendant did not think about the legal consequences of his actions,” Principal Magistrate Ivy Chui Yee-mei said. “However, the principal’s mitigation letter showed positive reviews of his academic, leadership and communication skills and the defendant showed remorse.
“I believe he will learn his lesson.”
Li admitted to posting three obscene photos of two women on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 4 last year in a bid to make money by selling them.
The photos included a screenshot from a viral video of a woman wearing only a facial mask and revealing her breasts and genitals in the Hong Kong Central Library.
The Leisure and Cultural Services Department made a police report on March 7 after it found the photos circulating online, the court heard.
Prosecutors said Li had posted screenshots from clips he downloaded from a group on messaging app Telegram in February to his public account on X to lure potential buyers.
Student arrested after images of naked woman in Hong Kong library posted online
Police later approached Li on the platform and expressed interest in purchasing the images. After providing his Alipay username, Li was tracked down and arrested on March 13 last year.
Defence lawyer Alan Tang Shiu-lun on Thursday said in mitigation that Li used to get good grades in school, as well as positive reviews of his character from his teachers.
Tang referred to three mitigation letters written by Li, his mother and school principal, result slips and proof of volunteer work throughout his school years.
Li is currently studying aerospace engineering at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.
“Because of this high-profile case, the defendant became the focus of a lot of discussions, causing him huge emotional stress and self-blame,” Tang said.
He added that the defendant had six counselling sessions last May and was working with social workers to help him become better.
Hong Kong waitress who published obscene content gets 120 hours of community service
“Although the nature of the photos is outrageous, the defendant did not take them but only downloaded them. He also deleted them immediately when arrested,” the lawyer said.
“This was his single fall from grace but this incident will scar him for the rest of his life.”
Li’s sentencing was adjourned to January 25.
In Hong Kong, publishing obscene articles carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail and a HK$1 million (US$128,084) fine under the Control of Obscene and Indecent Articles Ordinance.