Hong Kong customs officers have confiscated bird’s nests worth HK$9.5 million (US$1.2 million) hidden in a truck headed to mainland China, the highest value seizure of its kind at a land checkpoint in two decades.

Superintendent Jason Lau Yuk-lung of the customs’ syndicate crimes investigation bureau on Thursday said the cargo, discovered at the Man Kam To control point the day before, was intended to meet demand for the delicacy on the mainland in the run-up to Lunar New Year.

It was the second major seizure of the product at a land border checkpoint in two weeks, he added. Bird’s nest is widely regarded as a delicacy in Chinese cuisine.

The bird’s nest haul was intended to meet the Lunar New Year demand on the mainland, customs official says. Photo: Handout

Customs officers at the Man Kam To control point intercepted the Shenzhen-bound truck for inspection on Wednesday afternoon. The truck was declared to be carrying no cargo.