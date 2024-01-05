The youngest suspect arrested during the operation, which ran from December 20 to Wednesday, was 14 years old and had been detained on suspicion of possessing cannabis oil and an electronic smoking device, he said.

Acting Chief Inspector Chu Sai-lun of the force’s narcotics bureau issued the warning on Friday as he discussed a two-week operation that led to 107 arrests and the seizure of HK$27 million (US$3.45 million) worth of illegal drugs.

Narcotics dealers in Hong Kong are getting people as young as 14 years old addicted to drugs with free samples to lure them into working as traffickers, according to police.

Chu added that a preliminary investigation suggested the cannabis oil was provided free of charge to the girl.

Acting Chief Inspector Chu Sai-lun of the force’s narcotics bureau has condemn the recruiting practice as “disgraceful”. Photo: Facebook/Hong Kong Police Force

“It is a disgraceful common practice for drug dealers to recruit young people by providing them with free narcotics, leading them to develop drug addictions,” he said.

“When young people become unable to afford illegal drugs, they are then coerced into becoming drug traffickers and face their own legal consequences.”

The acting chief inspector warned that, once convicted, young people would have to bear the legal consequences and would be stuck with a lifelong criminal record.

In Hong Kong, trafficking in a dangerous drug is punishable by up to life in prison and a HK$5 million fine.

As part of the citywide operation code-named “Tailbacker”, police focused on clamping down on drug-related offences, specifically those involving the use of young people as narcotics traffickers.

According to the force, 107 people were arrested in connection with 80 related cases that involved offences such as the manufacturing, trafficking and possession of illegal drugs.

Officers also seized 73kg (160.9lbs) of illegal drugs, including cocaine, crystal meth, cannabis, heroin and ketamine. The haul had a total estimated street value of HK$27 million.

Chu said 12 of the 107 suspects were between the ages of 14 and 20, with most of them detained on suspicion of trafficking in dangerous drugs and possession of illegal substances.

He added that police had noticed a 25 per cent decrease in drug-related arrests involving those aged 20 and below in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period in 2022, attributing the drop to enhanced law enforcement efforts and educational campaigns.

Although there has been a drop in the number of cases involving young people, Chu said: “One case is already too many, especially when it involves the future pillar of society – the youth”.

The acting chief inspector called on parents to pay closer attention to whether their children had any unusual sources of income.

“If there are any suspicions, it is essential to intervene proactively, seek assistance promptly and collaborate with police in the fight against drugs,” he added.

Provisional figures showed that seizures of the five major illegal drugs – cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine – in the first 10 months of last year had doubled to 10.8 tonnes from 5.3 tonnes over the same period in 2022.

The amount of ketamine seized by police and customs between January and October last year had reached 1,984kg, a 294 per cent rise from the 503kg uncovered over the same period in 2022.

Authorities also seized 2,607kg of cocaine in the first 10 months in 2023, an increase of 167 per cent from the 976kg found the year before.