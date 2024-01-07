Hong Kong police arrest driver over hit-and-run that killed 77-year-old woman

She was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital, but was certified dead at 3.43pm on Saturday.

The woman was knocked down and suffered an injury to her leg, with the driver fleeing the scene, according to police.

The force on Sunday said the 54-year-old man allegedly hit the pedestrian when his truck turned left onto Kam Sheung Road at around 1.36pm the day before.

Hong Kong police have arrested a driver in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 77-year-old woman in Yuen Long.

Police said the driver of the medium goods vehicle eventually returned to the scene, where he was arrested for dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop after an accident and failing to report after an accident.

The suspect is still being held and the New Territories North special investigations team is following up on the case.

“Police strongly condemn the irresponsible driving behaviour of the driver,” the force said. “It not only jeopardises the safety of other road users and threatens ones’ personal safety, but is also the actual cause of serious traffic accidents.”

Police urged any potential witnesses to come forward.

The city recorded 92 fatal traffic incidents between January and November last year, with the northern New Territories logging the most at 24, according to police statistics.

Between January and September, police recorded 810 cases of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm or death.

In October, the force arrested a 31-year-old suspected triad member over a hit-and-run involving numerous vehicles and a pedestrian, during which a police officer drew a gun in an attempt to stop the driver.

Officers in February last year arrested a cement truck driver in connection with a hit-and-run incident after the vehicles’ mixer knocked down and killed an 80-year-old man in Tsing Yi.