After wrapping up its three-day opening statement last week, the prosecution read out a set of undisputed facts that parties had agreed upon for the trial of the founder of the now-closed Apple Daily tabloid.

Steven Kwan Man-wai, one of six barristers representing Lai, requested that the court keep the reasons for Pang’s absence under wraps to safeguard his privacy. The prosecution said witnesses would take the stand after Pang’s return.

Senior Counsel Robert Pang Yiu-hung would be absent from the 80-day trial for two weeks for “personal reasons”, West Kowloon Court heard.

Lai faces two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces under the Beijing-invoked national security law, as well as a third arising from colonial-era sedition legislation.

Three overseas political figures, Luke de Pulford from the UK, former Japanese lawmaker Shiori Kanno and US-born British financier Bill Browder, have been named as co-conspirators under one of the collusion charges.

Nick Cheung Chi-wai, former director of Apple Daily’s digital platform and columnist Simon Lee Chau-fu, who had reportedly managed Lai’s now-closed account on X, formerly known as Twitter, were listed as co-conspirators in the other collusion charge. The pair have not been arrested.

People undergo security screening before entering West Kowloon Court for Jimmy Lai’s trial. Photo: Eugene Lee

A 179-page prosecution opening statement read out in court last week alleged that 76-year-old Lai had exercised full control over Apple Daily and given instructions to its senior editorial staff when the tabloid published 161 seditious articles between April 2019 and June 2021. Thirty-one of those articles were said to have also called for foreign sanctions after the national security law took effect in June 2020.

Lai was said to have financed and orchestrated an international lobbying campaign titled “Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong” in a bid to convince the United States and its allies to introduce sanctions and trade restrictions, as well as sever agreements with Hong Kong over the extradition of fugitives and mutual legal assistance.

The prosecution said Lai had transferred HK$118.66 million (US$15.2 million) to his personal assistant Mark Simon, a former US intelligence agent, between 2013 and 2020, with HK$93.26 million further dissipated to organisations and individuals in Hong Kong’s opposition camp.

Former chief secretary Anson Chan Fang On-sang and Martin Lee Chu-ming, founding chairman of the Democratic Party, reportedly connected Lai and his associates to politicians and activists in the West before the national security law came into force. The pair have never been arrested for a national security offence.