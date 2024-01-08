Hong Kong and Malaysian police arrest 5, seize HK$8.3 million in drugs smuggled into city using plaster sculptures
- Officers arrest two in King Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O, later charging them with drug trafficking after seizing suspected heroin
- In Kuala Lumpur, police also uncover suspected narcotics and intercept three other people, including one Hongkonger
Hong Kong and Malaysian police have arrested five people and seized HK$8.3 million (US$1.1 million) worth of illegal drugs in a joint operation against an international drug trafficking syndicate that allegedly smuggled narcotics into the city using plaster sculptures.
Officers from the narcotics bureau mounted the joint operation after uncovering a scheme involving “drug parcels disguised as plaster sculptures” being smuggled into the city from Malaysia, police on Monday said.
In Hong Kong, officers arrested a 25-year-old man in King Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O after seizing five packs of suspected crack cocaine with a combined weight of 2.4 grams (0.08 ounces) and one pack of suspected heroin on Friday last week.
In a follow-up raid on his home in the district, officers seized 10 slabs of suspected heroin weighing 3.5kg (7.7lbs) in total.
Police said officers also apprehended a 25-year-old woman in the flat.
On the same day, Malaysian police intercepted two men and one woman outside a hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The operation resulted in the seizure of 20 slabs of suspected heroin weighing 7kg and packaging equipment.
The force said the three suspects arrested in Malaysia included a 25-year-old Hong Kong man.
Police said the estimated street value of the 10.5kg haul was about HK$8.3 million.
The pair caught in Hong Kong were brought before Kwun Tong Court on Monday after being charged with drug trafficking.
Trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence in Hong Kong, punishable by up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine.
“The force will continue to exchange intelligence with overseas law enforcement agencies and take timely actions to combat drug trafficking, investigate the origin and flows of the illegal substance, and bring all those involved to justice,” police said.
Provisional figures showed that seizures of the five major illegal drugs – cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin and ketamine – in the first 10 months of last year doubled to 10.8 tonnes from 5.3 tonnes compared with the same period in 2022.
The amount of ketamine seized by police and customs between January and October last year had reached 1,984kg, a 294 per cent rise from the 503kg uncovered over the same period in 2022.
Authorities also seized 2,607kg of cocaine in the first 10 months in 2023, an increase of 167 per cent from the 976kg found the year before.
Heroin seizures also rose by 92.3 per cent to 548kg between January and October last year from 285kg recorded in the same period in 2022.