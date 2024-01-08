Hong Kong and Malaysian police have arrested five people and seized HK$8.3 million (US$1.1 million) worth of illegal drugs in a joint operation against an international drug trafficking syndicate that allegedly smuggled narcotics into the city using plaster sculptures.

Officers from the narcotics bureau mounted the joint operation after uncovering a scheme involving “drug parcels disguised as plaster sculptures” being smuggled into the city from Malaysia, police on Monday said.

In Hong Kong, officers arrested a 25-year-old man in King Lam Estate in Tseung Kwan O after seizing five packs of suspected crack cocaine with a combined weight of 2.4 grams (0.08 ounces) and one pack of suspected heroin on Friday last week.

Hong Kong police headquarters in Wan Chai. Trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence in the city, punishable by up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine. Photo: Warton Li

In a follow-up raid on his home in the district, officers seized 10 slabs of suspected heroin weighing 3.5kg (7.7lbs) in total.