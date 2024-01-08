Inside the flat, officers seized 529 grams (18.7 ounces) of suspected crystal meth with an estimated street value of HK$220,000. Officers also arrested the pair on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery while the woman was apprehended over aiding and abetting an offender, police said.

The force on Monday said the man, 30, and woman, 38, were detained in a flat on Bedford Road in Mong Kok on Sunday, bringing the number of suspects taken into custody to seven.

Hong Kong police have arrested two more suspects over a 37-second robbery of a watch store in which a smash-and-grab gang made off with HK$39 million (US$5 million) worth of timepieces in the Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district last month.

As on Monday morning, the two suspects were still being held for questioning.

Five robbers rushed into the Alpha Watch and Jewellery store on Granville Road in Tsim Sha Tsui in the afternoon of December 12.

Police said one of the robbers posed as a customer to gain entry, while the remaining four quickly followed before the door was closed.

Police outside the Tsim Sha Tsui store. The force has not yet revealed whether the stolen watches have been recovered. Photo: May Tse

Two of the suspects smashed a display counter with two sledgehammers before they fled with 24 watches worth HK$39 million.

The stolen watches included Swiss brands such as Richard Mille, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet. One Richard Mille timepiece had a price tag of HK$4.6 million, the most expensive in the haul.

Less than 24 hours after the hold-up, police arrested three men, aged from 21 to 24, in Tsuen Wan, Sheung Shui and Yuen Long.

Police said one of the suspects was the man who posed as a customer.

On December 17, officers apprehended another two men aged 20 and 27 in Central and Kowloon City. They also seized two knives in Yuen Long and discovered two sledgehammers and clothing believed to have been worn by the suspects during the raid.

A police spokesman said on Monday that none of the stolen watches had been recovered.

The force on Monday said the investigation was still under way and further arrests were possible. Detectives from the Yau Tsim district crime squad are handling the case.

Police also appealed to witnesses and anyone with information to contact officers on 3661 9238 or 3661 9239.

In the first 10 months of last year, police handled 85 reports of robbery, an increase of 32.8 per cent from 64 cases logged in the same period in 2022.