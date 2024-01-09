Hong Kong police hunt for at least 3 assailants who robbed man of HK$200,000 after intercepting his car in New Territories
- Victim, 29, was driving in Tin Shui Wai when silver Mercedes-Benz rammed into his seven-seater car on Ha Tsuen Road at around 5.30am, insider says
- Three robbers jumped out of their vehicle and threatened the victim with iron rods before grabbing box containing money and fleeing, he adds
Hong Kong police on Tuesday were searching for at least three assailants who intercepted a car in the New Territories and robbed its driver of a box containing HK$200,000 (US$25,615) before fleeing in a Mercedes-Benz.
The 29-year-old victim, who runs a car wash company, was driving his white seven-seater vehicle in Tin Shui Wai at around 5am when the assailants struck, according to a source familiar with the case.
While heading along Ha Tsuen Road at around 5.30am, the victim’s car was suddenly rammed by a silver Mercedes-Benz, the insider said.
“Three black-clad robbers jumped out from the Mercedes-Benz, threatened the victim with iron rods, and grabbed a box beside the driver’s seat before fleeing in their own vehicle,” he said.
Hong Kong police hunt gang behind 37-second, HK$40 million watch robbery
He added the box had HK$200,000 inside, which were takings the man had collected from his business partner earlier.
The victim escaped unhurt from the incident that left his car’s front bumper damaged, the insider said.
Officers mounted a search after receiving a robbery report from the victim at 5.33am.
Detectives from Yuen Long district’s anti-triad squad are handling the case. Police said no arrests had been made as of 8.30am.
A week ago, a 47-year-old man was robbed of a paper bag containing HK$218,000 in an attack by two assailants at the junction of Shanghai Street and Jordan Road in Yau Ma Tei at around 12.30am. Police said the two robbers fled in a taxi after the mugging.
On the same day, a 74-year-old man fought off a mugger who tried to snatch his bag that had HK$14,000 inside it on Wu Chui Road in Tuen Mun at around 3pm. Police said the elderly man injured his head after he was pushed to the ground during the scuffle.
2 more arrested over 37-second, HK$39 million robbery of Hong Kong watch store
A 55-year-old man was arrested in the same district less than five hours after the bungled robbery.
In the run-up to Lunar New Year, police have urged the public, especially elderly residents, to be cautious when they go to banks and automated teller machines to withdraw money.
The force handled 85 reports of robbery in the first 10 months of last year, a 32.8 per cent increase compared with the 64 cases logged in the same period in 2022.