While heading along Ha Tsuen Road at around 5.30am, the victim’s car was suddenly rammed by a silver Mercedes-Benz, the insider said.

The 29-year-old victim, who runs a car wash company, was driving his white seven-seater vehicle in Tin Shui Wai at around 5am when the assailants struck, according to a source familiar with the case.

Hong Kong police on Tuesday were searching for at least three assailants who intercepted a car in the New Territories and robbed its driver of a box containing HK$200,000 (US$25,615) before fleeing in a Mercedes-Benz.

“Three black-clad robbers jumped out from the Mercedes-Benz, threatened the victim with iron rods, and grabbed a box beside the driver’s seat before fleeing in their own vehicle,” he said.

He added the box had HK$200,000 inside, which were takings the man had collected from his business partner earlier.

The victim escaped unhurt from the incident that left his car’s front bumper damaged, the insider said.

Officers mounted a search after receiving a robbery report from the victim at 5.33am.

Detectives from Yuen Long district’s anti-triad squad are handling the case. Police said no arrests had been made as of 8.30am.

Police received a robbery report from the victim at 5.33am. Photo: Warton Li

A week ago, a 47-year-old man was robbed of a paper bag containing HK$218,000 in an attack by two assailants at the junction of Shanghai Street and Jordan Road in Yau Ma Tei at around 12.30am. Police said the two robbers fled in a taxi after the mugging.

On the same day, a 74-year-old man fought off a mugger who tried to snatch his bag that had HK$14,000 inside it on Wu Chui Road in Tuen Mun at around 3pm. Police said the elderly man injured his head after he was pushed to the ground during the scuffle.

A 55-year-old man was arrested in the same district less than five hours after the bungled robbery.

In the run-up to Lunar New Year, police have urged the public, especially elderly residents, to be cautious when they go to banks and automated teller machines to withdraw money.

The force handled 85 reports of robbery in the first 10 months of last year, a 32.8 per cent increase compared with the 64 cases logged in the same period in 2022.