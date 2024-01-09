Hong Kong customs officers have arrested a chauffeur and confiscated gold bars worth HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) hidden inside his car at a control point along the world’s longest sea crossing, the first such seizure in more than three years.

Superintendent Jason Lau Yuk-lung of customs’ syndicate crimes investigation bureau on Tuesday said that the officers found 20 gold bars, each weighing 1kg (2.2lbs), hidden in a secret compartment under the centre console next to the driver seat.

He added the haul was discovered after the seven-seater car was stopped for inspection at the border checkpoint before leaving the city via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on Monday afternoon.

An X-ray picture shows the suspected unmanifested gold. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Inspector Wu Ming-chung of customs’ Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge cargo division said the car was taken for an X-ray examination after its 32-year-old driver, a Macau identity card holder, acted suspiciously. The examination of the car showed suspicious images.