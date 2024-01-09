Officials said the video was a work of fiction created with fraudulent intent, and condemned the people responsible for their attempt to cheat the public using Lee’s name and image.

The video seemed to feature Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu endorsing the scheme – but it was on Tuesday denounced as bogus by the government.

“Members of the public should not be taken in by similar investment-related advertisements or promotional videos,” a spokesman said.

“They should not provide their personal information online, sign up for mobile applications or open any links.”

The government has condemned a video faked with AI of Chief Executive John Lee appearing to endorse an investment scheme. Photo: Jelly Tse

He added people should also remain vigilant and take steps to verify the authenticity of any promotions.

The spokesman said the scam incident had been referred to police for investigation.

The Chief Executive’s Office issued a similar warning in September 2022 after Lee’s image and fabricated quotes were used in a bid to lure people to a suspicious online trading platform.

The platform also carried what was claimed to be an interview with Lee where he praised a cryptocurrency trading system and included a link to the platform.

Hong Kong police warned the public last July that the force had already received reports of scammers who had used AI-generated material to try and cheat the public.

One man lost HK$1,700 (US$218) worth of computer game credits after he was tricked by a fake video interview that featured the cloned voice of a bank chief executive.

Another incident involved a man who was threatened with a video where his face was superimposed on explicit content.

The man, however, dismissed the extortion attempt and reported the incident to police.