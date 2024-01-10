Advertisement
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong judiciary begins first live stream of court hearing as part of test run for plan to boost trust in legal system
- Appeal hearing broadcast for lesbian woman challenging Legal Aid Department over decision to withhold help for earlier case against city’s ban on same-sex marriage
- Chief Justice Andrew Cheung unveiled policy last year to boost confidence in local legal system
Hong Kong’s judiciary began live-streaming a court hearing on Wednesday for the first time as part of a test run for its plan to bolster public trust and transparency through broadcasts of some legal proceedings.
The case involved a lesbian woman, referred to as “MK”, who was challenging the Legal Aid Department over its decision to withhold assistance for her earlier lawsuit against the city’s ban on same-sex marriage.
The appeal hearing opened at 10am.
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung unveiled the policy in his speech last January to mark the opening of the legal year and said the judiciary would use appellate proceedings to test the plan, which aims to boost confidence in the local legal system.
The live stream can be viewed here on the website of the Court of Final Appeal.
More to follow ...
