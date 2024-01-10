As of midday, he was still being questioned by officers from the force’s National Security Department.

A source familiar with the case said the father of the former British consulate worker was invited to Castle Peak Police Station in Tuen Mun to help with the investigation.

Cheng, 33, was said to have established political organisations Haven Assistance, Hongkongers in Britain and Hong Kong Shadow Parliament, and repeatedly advocated independence for the city on social media.

He was also accused of repeatedly urging foreign countries to impose sanctions on central and Hong Kong government officials, as well as judicial and law enforcement personnel, and engaging in other hostile activities against the country.

Castle Peak Police Station. Cheng’s father was invited to speak to officers about an ongoing investigation. Photo: Google Maps

Cheng was detained for 15 days by authorities in Shenzhen in 2019 for allegedly soliciting prostitution. He left for Britain afterwards.

On December 29 last year, national security police also questioned the parents of opposition activist Agnes Chow Ting, after the 27-year-old failed to report to the force as part of her bail conditions following her departure to Canada.

Chow, who is currently in Toronto studying for a master’s degree, last month angered Hong Kong and central authorities when she said on social media she would never return to the city.

She was detained in 2020 on the same day that national security officers picked up media mogul Jimmy Lai Chee-ying and two other activists over an alleged plot to collude with foreign forces by calling for sanctions on Hong Kong. Police granted her bail and did not charge her, but confiscated her passport.

Police announced eight unprecedented HK$1 million bounties on July 3 last year for information leading to each arrest of eight fugitives. They are former legislators Nathan Law Kwun-chung, Dennis Kwok Wing-hang and Ted Hui Chi-fung, unionist Mung Siu-tat, lawyer Kevin Yam Kin-fung, and activists Finn Lau Cho-dik, Anna Kwok Fung-yee and Elmer Yuan Gong-yi.