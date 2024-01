Media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying made significant financial contributions to Hong Kong’s opposition camp and US political entities before his arrest under the national security law, a court heard on Wednesday.

Prosecutors at West Kowloon Court presented the findings of a financial investigation into 76-year-old Lai and his associates over an alleged conspiracy to instigate international sanctions and hostile activities against mainland China and Hong Kong following the 2019 anti-government protests.

The report, signed by police Senior Inspector Hung Lai-fan, said Lai had a long history of funding local and overseas political entities, transferring a combined HK$5.7 million (US$729,485) from his personal bank accounts to recipients such as a former US senior official, a conservative American think tank and Hong Kong Catholic leader Joseph Zen Ze-kiun between 2013 and 2019.

Lai also reportedly funded pan-democratic political parties and two law firms, which had represented opposition politicians in criminal proceedings, by using bank accounts held by his right-hand man, former US intelligence agent Mark Simon, and local and overseas corporations under their control.