Hong Kong customs arrests woman once more for hiding HK$330,000 worth of Chinese yuan in tailor-made multi-pocket vest
- Woman, 62, was stopped for inspection at border checkpoint upon her return from Shenzhen on Tuesday
- She was arrested at the same checkpoint for the same offence last year
A 62-year-old Hong Kong woman has been arrested for the second time in a year after bringing in HK$330,000 (US$42,200) worth of Chinese yuan hidden in a tailor-made vest with multiple pockets upon her return from Shenzhen, the Post has learned.
The Customs and Excise Department on Wednesday said the city resident was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of failing to declare the import of the money, an offence punishable by up to two years in jail and a HK$500,000 fine.
The seized cash exceeded HK$120,000, the limit stipulated by the Cross-boundary Movement of Physical Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments Ordinance.
Hong Kong customs smashes US$91 million money-smuggling racket, arrests 23
The law, which came into effect in 2018, aims to prevent criminal proceeds and terrorist funding from entering the city.
Travellers in possession of currency or “bearer negotiable instruments” such as cheques or money orders valued at more than HK$120,000 must declare them. Cargo owners are required to make the declaration in advance.
The woman was stopped for inspection at the Lok Ma Chau Spur Line border checkpoint linked to the East Rail line when she returned to the city from Shenzhen around midday on Tuesday.
Hong Kong customs arrests 2 visitors for allegedly smuggling Taiwanese money
Officers first discovered a small batch of undeclared banknotes in local and mainland Chinese currency in an eco-bag she was carrying.
“A large batch of undeclared foreign currency banknotes was found concealed with a tailor-made vest she was carrying during a subsequent personal search,” the department said.
The cash seized from the vest pockets reached nearly 300,000 yuan, a source familiar with the case said, adding the woman was wearing a long jacket to cover the vest.
Customs smashes gang smuggling HK$166 million over Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
According to the department, the total sum of the foreign currency banknotes is equivalent to about HK$330,000.
The woman was arrested for the same offence last year when she returned to the city from the mainland via the same control point, the insider said.
The suspect was still being held for questioning as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Customs appeals to members of the public to stay alert and not to import or export a large quantity of unknown source of [currency and bearer negotiable instruments] on behalf of another party,” the department said.