A 62-year-old Hong Kong woman has been arrested for the second time in a year after bringing in HK$330,000 (US$42,200) worth of Chinese yuan hidden in a tailor-made vest with multiple pockets upon her return from Shenzhen, the Post has learned.

The Customs and Excise Department on Wednesday said the city resident was detained on Tuesday on suspicion of failing to declare the import of the money, an offence punishable by up to two years in jail and a HK$500,000 fine.

The seized cash exceeded HK$120,000, the limit stipulated by the Cross-boundary Movement of Physical Currency and Bearer Negotiable Instruments Ordinance.

The law, which came into effect in 2018, aims to prevent criminal proceeds and terrorist funding from entering the city.