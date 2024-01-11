The defendant must have intended for the explosives to be used either by herself or others during the social unrest, Judge Stanley Chan Kwong-chi said after convicting her.

Quinn Moon, 37, had kept a pipe bomb in her rented flat and tried to make smoke grenades with tennis balls before evading criminal sanctions alongside 11 others four years ago, the District Court heard.

Chan also pressed the prosecution for details about the 12 fugitives’ boat escape and suggested that a previous ruling by a separate judge to sentence seven of them to 10 months’ imprisonment each was too lenient.

The 12 Hongkongers made headlines after they were caught in mainland Chinese waters while en route to the self-ruled island via speedboat on August 23, 2020.

A closed-door trial at a Shenzhen court ended with Quinn receiving two years in jail for organising the illegal trip. She was handed over to the city’s police by mainland authorities in August 2022 and has remained behind bars since.

Quinn, who also worked part-time as a tattoo artist, became the subject of a police investigation after she allowed her boyfriend, Leo Wong Kai-hin , to store a 20cm metal pipe containing 40g of powerful explosives in her flat at Lee Man Building in Mong Kok.

She also tried and failed to produce smoke grenades by filling tennis balls with matchstick heads as part of efforts to “stir chaos and attract media attention” during demonstrations, the court heard.

Police arrested Wong in January 2020 and found an array of protest equipment inside the Mong Kok flat, including lighters, helmets, gas masks, bulletproof vests and saline solutions. Three bins containing 26g of matchstick powder and 44 match heads were also seized.

Quinn, who was not arrested at the time, went into hiding and looked for ways to abscond. She was later introduced via messaging app Telegram to a group of anonymous people who financed and organised the illegal boat trip seven months later.

Prosecutor Andy Lo Tin-wai said the escape bid involved at least eight unidentified conspirators, some of whom had left Hong Kong before police could arrest them.

A woman identified in court as “Yan Din”, the Chinese term for grace, reportedly paid more than HK$600,000 for Quinn and five others to flee the city.

Another accomplice, “Fai Chung”, meaning a useless middle-aged person in Cantonese, was said to have planned the escape and arranged for the transfer of the fugitives’ personal details to Taiwan authorities.

Quinn was asked by “Fai Chung” to act as a lookout during the trip and report on the status of the fugitives every 30 minutes after their departure using a satellite phone, according to the prosecution.

CCTV footage collected from Po Toi O village in Sai Kung showed Quinn and the other fugitives loading barrels of petrol onto a speedboat, with a handful of fishing equipment also taken on board as decoy.

Quinn on Thursday pleaded guilty to two charges for possession and production of explosives, as well as a third of perverting the course of justice.

Defence counsel Yanky Lam Siu-yan said in mitigation that Quinn had been “influenced” by the “social events” in 2019 and transgressed the law without consideration of the consequences.

Lam said Quinn felt a deep sense of guilt after mainland law enforcement told her during her custody in the North about how lethal her boyfriend’s pipe bomb could be.

“She is not an evil person,” the lawyer added.

The accused remains incarcerated as she awaits sentencing on January 30. She has spent nearly 41 months behind bars since her unsuccessful flight in 2020.