Sunak called Lai a “champion of free speech” and said London would continue to bring Lai’s case up in talks with Beijing.

The letter, dated January 3, was shared by David Alton, a member of the British House of Lords, on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday.

“Jimmy Lai’s prosecution is politically motivated. He has faced multiple prosecutions in an attempt to silence and discredit him,” Sunak wrote in a letter to Hong Kong last British governor Chris Patten and others who raised the tycoon’s case.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying’s national security trial as “politically motivated”, vowing to keep raising the case to Beijing as a priority for his government.

“Mr Lai’s case will remain a priority for this government. We will not hesitate to defend the value he stands for,” he said, stressing the UK’s commitment to “hold China to its international obligations”.

Lai, the 76-year-old founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily tabloid, is on trial for sedition and two national security charges.

He pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces – which carry a possible life sentence under the national security law – and one count of conspiring to publish seditious publications under the colonial-era Crimes Ordinance.

Sunak calls Lai a “champion of free speech”. Photo: EPA-EFE

He was accused of drawing international sanctions against authorities and inciting public hatred in the wake of anti-government protests in 2019, sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill.

The hearing, at West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan, is expected to take 80 days.

The British government had previously called for Lai’s release when the trial commenced last month, a move that drew quick criticism from Beijing.

In his letter, the prime minister said the national security law imposed in 2020 had inflicted damage upon Hong Kong and breached the terms of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, which paved the way for the city’s return to Chinese rule, thereby adversely affecting its unique way of life.

Lai has pleaded not guilty to two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Photo: AP

The Hong Kong government expressed its “strong opposition” to Sunak’s remarks, emphasising that the politically motivated trial claims were not aligned with the facts.

“Prosecutions would only be commenced if there is sufficient admissible evidence to support a reasonable prospect of conviction and if it is in the public interest to do so, and have nothing to do with freedom of speech, or the profession, political beliefs or background of any person,” a government spokesman said

He said any attempts to interfere with ongoing legal procedures through political or media means was a reprehensible act undermining the rule of law and would potentially constitute contempt of court or pervert the course of justice.

He added the national security law did not violate the joint declaration.

He also urged the British government to refrain from meddling in Hong Kong affairs, deeming it an internal matter of China’s politics.