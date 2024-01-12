A lawyer in Hong Kong has won an appeal against his jail sentence for obstructing a police officer outside a court three years ago, when a national security case was being heard.

The High Court on Friday substituted the seven-day sentence imposed on Leo Yau Lut-pong with a 160-hour community service order, after finding the trial magistrate had rejected his plea for leniency based on the wrong application of the law.

A separate appeal against his conviction on the charge of wilful obstruction was dismissed.

The lawyer from Bond Ng Solicitors ignored a police sergeant’s request to show his identity card and legal credentials after he was intercepted outside West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan on the night of March 1, 2021.