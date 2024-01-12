Hong Kong 47: lawyer wins appeal against jail term for obstructing police amid high-profile court case
- Leo Yau had been convicted of obstructing police after ignoring request to show credentials outside West Kowloon Court in 2021 amid national security hearing
- High Court substitutes seven-day sentence imposed on Yau with 160-hour community service order, but wilful obstruction conviction still stands
A lawyer in Hong Kong has won an appeal against his jail sentence for obstructing a police officer outside a court three years ago, when a national security case was being heard.
The High Court on Friday substituted the seven-day sentence imposed on Leo Yau Lut-pong with a 160-hour community service order, after finding the trial magistrate had rejected his plea for leniency based on the wrong application of the law.
A separate appeal against his conviction on the charge of wilful obstruction was dismissed.
Hong Kong 47: who are the key defendants in national security trial?
The lawyer from Bond Ng Solicitors ignored a police sergeant’s request to show his identity card and legal credentials after he was intercepted outside West Kowloon Court in Cheung Sha Wan on the night of March 1, 2021.
Police cordoned off the court’s entrance in the evening and only allowed those related to the case to pass through.
Hong Kong court must acquit opposition figures over legal loophole: lawyer
In Friday’s written verdict, Mr Justice Johnny Chan Jong-herng said the police’s decision was “fairly cautious but reasonable”, citing public interest in the case and the protests staged outside the building on the day of the hearing.
Chan also found “wholly sufficient evidential basis” to rule that Yau had not genuinely believed police lacked the authority to seal off the area and order him to produce identification documents before he could enter.
A pre-sentencing report submitted to the trial court recommended a community service order for the appellant, but Magistrate Andy Cheng Lim-chi refused after finding Yau’s remorse to be superficial.
Hong Kong 47: court hears closing submissions over subversion allegations
The magistrate said Yau had only admitted in the report that he was “reckless” but did not say he had deliberately broken the law.
Chan, however, cited a 2000 Court of Final Appeal ruling and said that a reckless act to impede police duty also constituted wilful obstruction.
The judge pointed out that the appellant’s remorse was indicated by his confession to his rash behaviour, adding the court could not exclude the possibility that Yau had little rest that day due to his long working hours.
Obstructing a police officer is punishable by up to two years in prison under the Offences against the Person Ordinance.