The woman, who was pregnant, was hit by a truck at the junction of Hoi Bun Road and Tsun Yip Street in Kwun Tong at about 3pm on Tuesday as she tried to cross the road.

The 59-year-old driver, Leung Chi-wa, who appeared at Kwun Tong Magistrates’ Court, did not enter a plea to the charge.

It is alleged that Leung failed to brake as the 24-tonne (27 ton) truck turned the corner and hit the woman.

A young mother and her unborn baby were pronounced dead at Kwong Wah Hospital after the woman was struck by a truck in Kwun Tong. Photo: Warton Li

The case was adjourned until April 12 for laboratory reports and further police investigation.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to the intensive care unit at Kwong Wah Hospital and later transferred to the neurosurgery ward.

Her unborn child died on Tuesday and she died on Thursday after being in critical condition for two days.

A source said doctors made desperate attempts to revive her, but she was certified dead just before noon on Thursday.

The husband of the victim on the same day told media that surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store seized by police showed his wife exercised caution as she crossed the road.

He was reacting to false online claims that said his wife had been jaywalking.

“She knew she was bearing a daughter and was particularly careful”, the husband sobbed as he appealed to the public not to spread lies online.

Dangerous driving causing death in Hong Kong when tried on indictment is punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

The city recorded 92 fatal traffic incidents between January and November last year, with the northern New Territories logging the most at 24.

Police recorded 810 cases of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm or death between January and September.