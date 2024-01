A marketing executive was found guilty on Friday of misleading health officials tracing Covid-19 patients linked to an infamous birthday party in early 2022 with a guest list boasting top Hong Kong officials and lawmakers.

Kowloon City Court rejected the defence from Celia Wong Sze-nga, who is also a member of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association’s youth committee, that she provided inaccurate information because she had dementia.

The 38-year-old was convicted of four counts of knowingly giving false information to a health officer for hiding that she had visited a supermarket and met friends at a social gathering only hours before attending the party thrown for Witman Hung Wai-man, a former delegate to China’s legislature, on January 3 of that year.

Deputy Magistrate Ophelia Yap Ching-ching adjourned sentencing until early March, pending an assessment of the defendant’s suitability for community service.