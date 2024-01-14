The insider said the confiscated tobacco products were at present stored in government warehouses, pending court proceedings or further investigations before being destroyed and buried at landfill sites.

A source said the seized cigarettes would have generated about HK$1.54 billion in tax revenue, also a record, over the same period.

Hong Kong customs officers impounded more than 650 million black market cigarettes worth HK$2.25 billion (US$287.8 million) last year, the biggest annual cash value in more than two decades, the Post has learned.

He added customs officials would boost efforts to combat crime syndicates that tried to take advantage of busy logistics services in the run-up to Lunar New Year to smuggle cigarettes into the city.

Cigarettes at a news-stand in Mong Kok. Authorities are considering raising the tobacco tax to discourage smoking. Photo: Sam Tsang

They will also step up intelligence gathering to check if gangs were stockpiling contraband cigarettes in anticipation of a rise in the tobacco tax, although the insider said that was unlikely.

“We believe they will not take the risk of stockpiling a large quantity of smuggled cigarettes for one or two months in preparation for a possible tax increase,” the source explained.

“Once we intercept illegal shipments or discover their in-town storage centres, they will suffer a heavy blow and face a complete loss.”

Lo Chung-mau, the health secretary, last Thursday said the authorities were considering raising the tobacco tax to further discourage smoking, but did not reveal if the measure would be included in Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po’s budget next month.

Government statistics obtained by the Post show the street value of confiscated tobacco products in 2023 was almost 12 per cent more than the HK$2.01 billion the year before.

The potential revenue in duty from illegal cigarettes in 2022 was HK$1.39 billion.

Last year’s total number of cigarettes seized was lower than the 732 million impounded in 2022, although the value was higher.

Another source said last year’s record seizure coincided with a 31 per cent tobacco tax increase last February, which raised the average cost of a pack of 20 cigarettes by HK$12 to more than HK$70. A pack on the black market costs HK$18 to HK$38.

He added about 60 per cent of the illicit cigarettes seized last year were intended for Hong Kong, with the rest destined for countries such as Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe.

A customs press briefing in February last year on the seizure of suspected illicit cigarettes. Photo: Jelly Tse

Smugglers typically obtain their supplies from legal tobacco company agencies, and they are mostly shipped out from Asian countries with production lines before being smuggled into the final destinations in a bid to evade taxation.

The source said smugglers changed tactics last year, and used an approach he described as “ants moving home”. The illicit cigarettes were smuggled in smaller quantities than during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The syndicates found it easier to arrange transport after pandemic restrictions were eased and began to move smaller amounts of contraband in each shipment, which meant their losses were cut if the contraband was captured.

Tightened quarantine controls at ports worldwide during the pandemic caused major disruptions in seaborne logistics supply chains, which also affected smugglers.

They were forced to resort to sending as many as seven containers filled with illegal tobacco products in a single shipment because of problems with transport.

The source said criminals had taken a “merry-go-round” approach to keep illicit cigarettes moving through several countries to avoid detection before finding buyers.

“Untaxed tobacco products are being shipped through different ports in Asia and the Middle East before being smuggled to their final destination,” he added.

He said that, in some cases, black market cigarettes were found to have been moved across various countries for up to four months before they arrived in Hong Kong.

Importing or exporting undocumented cargo carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a HK$2 million fine.

Dealing in illicit cigarettes is punishable by up to two years’ jail and a HK$1 million fine.