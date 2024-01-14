Hong Kong police arrest taxi driver for allegedly charging HK$100 for HK$27 ride during undercover operation
- Police officer posing as customer hailed the taxi displaying an out-of-service sign, according to source familiar with matter
- Man arrested during two-day crackdown, just a month after city’s legislature passed bill on demerit points system for cabbies
Hong Kong police have arrested a 41-year-old taxi driver for allegedly charging nearly four times the proper metered fare during a crackdown on illegal cabby activity.
The force on Sunday said the operation took place over the past two days in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district, during which officers issued 43 fixed penalty notices, 13 defective vehicle notices and towed four taxis suspected of illegal modifications.
Police launched the two-day crackdown just a month after the city’s legislature passed a bill introducing a demerit points system aimed at stamping out poor behaviour among cabbies, amid a surge in complaints last year.
A source familiar with the matter said a police officer posing as a customer on Saturday hailed a taxi displaying an out-of-service sign. The driver had requested HK$100 (US$13) for the ride when the fare should have been HK$27.
Upon arrival at the destination, the 41-year-old driver was arrested for overcharging, failing to display a taximeter indicator and failing to display an identity plate, the insider added.
The driver has been released on bail pending further investigation and will need to report back to police later next month.
The force said they had set up roadblocks to stop suspicious vehicles, as well as other traffic control and digital video enforcement operations in the area, during the two-day crackdown.
“Police will continue to enforce the law resolutely and crack down on illegal taxi activities to protect the rights and interests of residents and tourists and maintain Hong Kong’s international image,” the force said in a statement.
The city has seen a surge in complaints against taxi drivers in recent years.
In the first eight months of 2023, police said they received 2,701 complaints of alleged malpractice involving taxi drivers, surpassing the pre-pandemic total of 2,298 cases recorded for all of 2019.
Among the complaints received between January and August last year, 1,073 involved cabbies refusing to take passengers. Another 756 cases concerned unnecessary detours and 745 were for overcharging.
The demerit points system bill is set to be introduced by the third quarter of this year. Under the system, taxi drivers will be given demerit points for 11 types of behaviour and face being disqualified from driving their cabs if they accumulate too many.