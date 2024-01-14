Hong Kong police have arrested a 41-year-old taxi driver for allegedly charging nearly four times the proper metered fare during a crackdown on illegal cabby activity.

The force on Sunday said the operation took place over the past two days in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district, during which officers issued 43 fixed penalty notices, 13 defective vehicle notices and towed four taxis suspected of illegal modifications.

Police launched the two-day crackdown just a month after the city’s legislature passed a bill introducing a demerit points system aimed at stamping out poor behaviour among cabbies, amid a surge in complaints last year.

The two-day operation took place in the Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district. Photo: Handout

A source familiar with the matter said a police officer posing as a customer on Saturday hailed a taxi displaying an out-of-service sign. The driver had requested HK$100 (US$13) for the ride when the fare should have been HK$27.