Wang is a head professor of Chinese and comparative law at City University of Hong Kong and the husband of pro-establishment lawmaker Priscilla Leung Mei-fun, who also sits on the Basic Law Committee.

West Kowloon Court on Tuesday heard arguments on whether to admit evidence of prosecution witness Wang Guiguo as the trial entered its 10th day.

A Hong Kong court has rejected a bid by jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to block prosecutors’ submission of “irrelevant” expert opinion on United States sanctions allegedly instigated by his acts.

The prosecution has sought to rely on Wang’s testimony to show the legal effects of various pieces of US legislation on the city, including the 2019 Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and the Hong Kong Autonomy Act in 2020, which were enacted in response to the city’s anti-government protests and Beijing’s imposition of the national security law.

Professor Wang Guiguo (left) is testifying to show the legal effects of various US acts on the city. Photo: Jelly Tse

The professor concluded the 2019 Act had “severe” impacts on the stability of Hong Kong as an international financial hub, the court heard.

Lai’s counsel Steven Kwan Man-wai argued Wang’s evidence was irrelevant to determining if the tycoon was guilty under the national security law.

He said whether the US legislation in question amounted to “sanctions, blockade or other hostile activities” was a matter the court could decide on its own without a foreign law scholar’s help.

He stressed the prosecution did not rely on the professor’s evidence to establish any causal link between Lai’s alleged requests and the sanctions imposed by the West.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau Tin-hang highlighted the “extensive” references made to US sanctions by Lai’s associates in various messaging records to show the professor’s evidence had probative value.

Lai’s wife Teresa Li-Lai Wan-kam and youngest son Augustin Lai Zhun-yan (left) arrive at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court for the tycoon’s trial. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Lai, the 76-year-old Apple Daily founder, was slapped with two conspiracy charges of collusion with foreign forces under the Beijing-invoked national security law and a third conspiracy charge by invoking colonial-era sedition legislation.

The prosecution earlier alleged Lai had exercised full control over the now-defunct Apple Daily tabloid and given instructions to its senior editorial staff when the newspaper published 161 seditious articles between April 2019 and June 2021, 31 of which were said to have also called for foreign sanctions after the national security law took effect.

Lai was also said to have financed and orchestrated an international lobbying campaign titled “Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong” in a bid to convince the US and its allies to introduce sanctions and trade restrictions, as well as sever agreements with Hong Kong concerning the extradition of fugitives and mutual legal help.