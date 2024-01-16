A source familiar with the case on Tuesday said the 33-year-old woman taxi driver was transporting the pair to a North Point hotel, where the mainland traveller was scheduled to check in.

The victims were renowned surgeon Dr Wilson Ho Wai-sun, 59, and a mainland Chinese visitor who arrived in the city just hours before the accident at the junction of Fleming Road and Harbour Road in Wan Chai on Sunday night.

A Hong Kong cabby ran traffic lights at a busy intersection at least five seconds after they turned red before her taxi collided with a double-decker bus, killing her two passengers over the weekend, the Post has learned.

“Preliminary investigations indicated the taxi entered the busy junction five to six seconds after the traffic lights turned red for motorists,” the insider said.

Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Wilson Ho was among the two victims. Photo: Handout

He added that the taxi driver might have failed to check the traffic lights before entering the intersection, calling her action “unbelievable”.

Police, as well as government chemists, are investigating whether the driver was exceeding the speed limit of 50km/h in the incident, according to the source.

The investigation showed the traffic signals were operating normally at the time of the crash, he stressed.

The northbound taxi carrying Ho and the female passenger was driving on Fleming Road when it collided with an eastbound Citybus double-decker with no passengers on board at the intersection with Harbour Road at around 9.25pm, according to the force.

Both passengers were left unconscious after the crash.

The woman was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10.08pm, while Ho was sent to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam, where he was declared dead at 11.18pm.

The taxi driver suffered injuries and was sent to Ruttonjee Hospital before being transferred to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan.

Police arrested the driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing death – an offence punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

According to the source, the site was not listed as a black spot for traffic accidents over the past five years.

The woman remained in hospital’s custody ward guarded by police as of Tuesday evening.

The insider said she was likely to be charged with dangerous driving causing death and brought before court once a medical assessment deemed her physically fit.

“Even if she is granted court bail, we will apply to suspend her driving licence,” he said. “We will make every effort to stop her from continuing driving, posing danger to other road users.”

The double-decker bus had no passengers at the time of the incident. Photo: Handout

The Post has learned that the woman obtained her driving licence more than 10 years ago and acquired a taxi driving one about 18 months ago.

It was said she had been arrested on suspicion of careless driving in 2017 and speeding in May last year.

Ho’s close relatives are said to be returning to the city from the United Kingdom, while the mainland woman’s family members will fly to the city from Zhejiang province on Wednesday.

Ho gained recognition for his exemplary work, including providing reconstructive surgery to six burn victims of the Pat Sin Leng hill fire in 1996, which killed five people and injured 13 others.

The Federation of Medical Societies expressed deep shock over Ho’s death, praising him as an outstanding plastic surgeon who made significant contributions to the field in Hong Kong.

“Dr Ho was highly respected by his peers and served as an important leader in the Association of Cosmetic Surgery,” it said. “His passing is a great loss to the medical community in Hong Kong.”

The association extended condolences to Ho’s family.

Doctors from Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore, among other places, expressed their condolences on Facebook, praising Ho’s integrity, humour and popularity.