“Mr Lai has all along pursued democracy and freedom and opposed totalitarianism,” Cheung said.

He said Lai, as Apple Daily’s “top leader and ultimate decision-maker”, had a “very clear” political stance and felt the government’s now-withdrawn extradition bill, which triggered the 2019 protests, curbed the city’s democratic values.

Cheung Kim-hung, who was also the CEO of the newspaper’s parent company, Next Digital, took the witness stand in the tycoon’s national security trial after the prosecution asked him to confirm his conviction of conspiring to collude with foreign forces upon his own admission two years ago.

“Mr Lai’s [editorial] instruction was for Apple Daily to urge residents to take to the streets, resist [the bill] and pressure the government.

“On the international level, Mr Lai felt a need to draw the attention of Western democratic countries, hoping they would offer some help or even resort to stronger means, such as imposing sanctions.”

The witness is among six senior editorial staff awaiting sentencing after they pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge under the Beijing-decreed national security law.

Cheung, former associate publisher Chan Pui-man and ex-editorial writer Yeung Ching-yee have agreed to testify for the prosecution in exchange for more lenient sentences. The collusion charge allows for life imprisonment.

Also on the list of prosecution witnesses was Royston Chow Tat-kuen, Next Digital’s former chief financial officer and chief operating officer, who previously provided testimony for the prosecution in Lai’s 2022 fraud trial. He is not among the six Apple Daily staff charged with a foreign collusion offence.

Cheung said his job was to execute Lai’s instructions and ensure Apple Daily’s publication and operations were in line with the mogul’s editorial policy.

After joining Lai’s Next Magazine in 1991 as a business editor, Cheung rose through the ranks and became the publisher of its Taiwan counterpart in 2001, the court heard.

He left the company in 2005 before rejoining Next Magazine’s Hong Kong edition as a content adviser five years later upon Lai’s invitation. He became Apple Daily’s editor-in-chief in 2011 and was promoted to publisher in 2016, a position which he had held until his arrest in June 2021.

Cheung Kim-hung being escorted by police in 2021. Photo: AFP

Lai, 76, has denied two conspiracy charges of foreign collusion and a third count of conspiracy to print and distribute seditious publications under colonial-era legislation.

Prosecutors earlier alleged Lai had full control over Apple Daily’s operations when the newspaper published 161 seditious articles between April 2019 and June 2021, 31 of which were said to have also called for foreign sanctions and published after the national security law took effect.

They also accused Lai of financing and orchestrating an international lobbying campaign titled “Fight for Freedom, Stand with Hong Kong”, in a bid to convince the United States and its allies to introduce sanctions and trade restrictions, as well as sever agreements with Hong Kong concerning the extradition of fugitives and mutual legal help.