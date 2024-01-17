Manhunt launched for 3 men who attacked, robbed Hongkonger of HK$90,000 in botched abduction
- Three men carrying knife and two wooden bats tried to force 30-year-old victim into their car, but failed
- Man, who was out with girlfriend in Yuen Long in the early hours of Wednesday, was assaulted after refusal to comply
Hong Kong police have launched a manhunt for at least three assailants who robbed a 30-year-old man of HK$90,000 (US$11,502) in a failed abduction in the New Territories.
A source familiar with the case said the assault happened when the victim was out with his 23-year-old girlfriend in Yuen Long in the early hours of Wednesday.
He added the man, his girlfriend and a friend, were on their way to his vehicle on Yat San Street when a red car pulled up and three men, armed with a knife and two wooden bats. jumped out of it.
“The group threatened the man with weapons in an attempt to force him into their car,” the insider said. “But the victim refused to comply and was subsequently assaulted by the assailants.”
Police said the victim managed to run off during the scuffle. He suffered injuries to his head, back and hands and was taken to Pok Oi Hospital in Yuen Long for treatment.
His girlfriend and their friend were unhurt.
2 more arrested over 37-second, HK$39 million robbery of Hong Kong watch store
The attackers snatched the victim’s bag containing the cash before they fled in their car.
Officers mounted a search of the area, but no arrests were made.
Detectives from the Yuen Long anti-triad squad are investigating the case.
A 29-year-old man, who runs a car wash company, was robbed of HK$200,000 last Tuesday after his car was intercepted in Tin Shui Wai at around 5am. Three robbers fled in a Mercedes-Benz.
Hong Kong police arrest 3 mainland Chinese over thefts ‘as they try to flee city’
On January 2, a 47-year-old man was robbed of a paper bag containing HK$218,000 in an attack by two people at the junction of Shanghai Street and Jordan Road in Yau Ma Tei on January 2 at about 12.30am.
Police said the two robbers fled in a taxi after the mugging.
Police handled 85 reports of robbery in the first 10 months of last year, a 32.8 per cent increase, compared with 64 cases logged in the same period in 2022.