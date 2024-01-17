Hong Kong police have launched a manhunt for at least three assailants who robbed a 30-year-old man of HK$90,000 (US$11,502) in a failed abduction in the New Territories.

A source familiar with the case said the assault happened when the victim was out with his 23-year-old girlfriend in Yuen Long in the early hours of Wednesday.

He added the man, his girlfriend and a friend, were on their way to his vehicle on Yat San Street when a red car pulled up and three men, armed with a knife and two wooden bats. jumped out of it.

The victim was taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee

“The group threatened the man with weapons in an attempt to force him into their car,” the insider said. “But the victim refused to comply and was subsequently assaulted by the assailants.”