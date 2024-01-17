Hong Kong’s antitrust watchdog and police have raided more than a dozen funeral service companies as well as a trade association that had allegedly engaged in price-fixing and other anti-competition practices.

The Competition Commission said it searched 13 premises early on Wednesday, including several businesses in Hung Hom – a district known for its cluster of funeral parlours – as well as in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long.

The investigation is a follow-up operation by the watchdog from last August, when it conducted a surprise visit to the New Territories (Shatin) Forensic Medicine Centre, previously known as the Fu Shan Public Mortuary.

Competition Commission officers conduct a search at a funeral service business. Photo: Handout

Authorities were acting on intelligence alleging that funeral service practitioners had engaged in market sharing by coordinating their customer solicitation on-site at the centre.