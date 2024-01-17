Hong Kong antitrust watchdog, police raid more than a dozen funeral service companies and a trade association over anti-competition allegations
- Competition Commission searches 13 premises including funeral parlour cluster in Hung Hom
- Investigation is follow-up operation from last August, when commission conducted surprise inspection of funeral service practitioners at forensic centre
Hong Kong’s antitrust watchdog and police have raided more than a dozen funeral service companies as well as a trade association that had allegedly engaged in price-fixing and other anti-competition practices.
The Competition Commission said it searched 13 premises early on Wednesday, including several businesses in Hung Hom – a district known for its cluster of funeral parlours – as well as in Tuen Mun and Yuen Long.
The investigation is a follow-up operation by the watchdog from last August, when it conducted a surprise visit to the New Territories (Shatin) Forensic Medicine Centre, previously known as the Fu Shan Public Mortuary.
Authorities were acting on intelligence alleging that funeral service practitioners had engaged in market sharing by coordinating their customer solicitation on-site at the centre.
Market sharing refers to when competitors agree to divide or allocate customers, suppliers or geographic areas, according to the watchdog.
Authorities also said that a trade association and some funeral service companies as well as practitioners were “suspected of having engaged in anti-competitive conduct including price fixing”, based on information obtained from the August case.
“The commission therefore initiated another case to pursue the matter further and was satisfied that there is ‘reasonable cause to suspect’ a contravention of a competition rule,” the statement said in its explanation to escalate the case to the investigation phase.
Besides searching the premises, the watchdog had asked relevant parties to produce documents and information to help with the investigation, the commission said.